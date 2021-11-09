CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Grand Prix Greats - 2021 Mexican Grand Prix best photos

Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Maybe not needed anymore”: Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton’s grid penalty

The Brackley based team and reigning world champion have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will not endure another grid penalty for replacing engine parts in Mexico. Knowing how tight the championship battle has got, any slip-up could make Red Bull narrow the grid to Mercedes even more. More importantly, secure Max Verstappen’s lead by an even bigger margin against Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

How to watch the 2021 F1 Mexican Grand Prix

The 2021 Mexican Grand Prix (officially the Mexican City GP) will take place between the 5th and 7th of November. Here's everything you need to know about the session times and where you can watch all the F1 action unfold. Formula 1 heads to Mexico City for Round 18 of...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
racingnews365.com

LIVE: F1 2021 Mexican Grand Prix Free Practice 2

Follow the second F1 free practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix live!. Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton formed a Mercedes 1-2 in FP1, with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez close behind. But how will the order shape up in Friday's second session?. Below you'll find...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

How Thin Air Means Thinner Margin for Error at F1 Mexican Grand Prix

Mexico City is about 7,350 feet above sea level—that's 1.4 miles. By comparison, Austin, Texas—site of the most recent Grand Prix—sits less than 1,000 feet above sea level. Racing in the thin air of Mexico City means the turbo has to work harder, compared to sea level, in order to...
AUSTIN, TX
f1i.com

Tsunoda labels US Grand Prix 'best race so far' this season

AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda says a "consistent" effort in last weekend's US Grand Prix produced not only a top-ten finish but also his best race so far in Formula 1. Tsunoda's maiden campaign in Formula 1 has been a bumpy ride, with a strong start and points in Bahrain followed by erratic performances and a string of crashes.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Grand Prix#Greats#Red Bull#Grand Prix Greats 2021
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes Mexican pole

Bottas will start in front of Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3. Mexican Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas on pole from Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
whathifi.com

Mexican Grand Prix live stream and how to watch F1 GP free on ABC today, TV channel, Bottas on pole

The Max vs Lewis battle continues as F1 returns to Mexico City today for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. Mercedes shocked Red Bull yesterday to land Valtteri Bottas on pole, but with Max Verstappen leading Lewis Hamilton by 12 points with five races to go, it'll be wheel-to-wheel at the 4.304km Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The race starts at 8pm GMT. US F1 fans can stream the race for free on ABC. Make sure you know how to watch a Mexican Grand Prix free live stream wherever you are.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to the race with a 12-point lead over chief title rival Lewis Hamilton. In the constructors' race, Mercedes holds a 23-point advantage over Red Bull. 2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones. 2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the UK/Portugal. Friday...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports
racingnews365.com

FIA confirms strict track limits for Mexican Grand Prix

Michael Masi, F1's Race Director, has outlined the rules regarding track limits that will be applied at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Track limits rules for the Mexican Grand Prix have been confirmed by the FIA ahead of Friday's free practice sessions. There are several areas of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘That should not happen’: Toto Wolff annoyed with Valtteri Bottas after Mexican Grand Prix error

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff was left unhappy at the manner Valtteri Bottas allowed Max Verstappen to pass him at the start of Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.Verstappen moved past both title rival Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter Bottas with a magnificent start at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez before going on to score an impressive win.Starting second, Hamilton's reaction time might have been three thousandths of a second quicker than Verstappen's, but Bottas allowed the Red Bull driver an opening when he left the racing line unguarded.Verstappen didn’t need a second invitation, jinking out of Bottas' slipstream before out-braking both Mercedes drivers to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 introduces ‘Martin Brundle clause’ for grid walks after US Grand Prix snub by Megan Thee Stallion

Formula 1 has introduced a new rule obliging celebrities to lose their bodyguards before the start of races, according to Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle.The 62-year-old former McLaren and Williams driver’s eccentric grid walks, where he interviews drivers, team principals and VIPs just before the start of a Grand Prix, have been a cornerstone of motorsport coverage in the UK across ITV, the BBC and Sky Sports since his media career began in the 1990s. Grid walks had been prohibited by F1 owners Liberty Media owing to Covid-19 restrictions, before returning at the United States Grand Prix in October...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

2021 Mexican Grand Prix: Why are Red Bull considered superior to Mercedes?

As the 2021 Formula 1 season comes to an end, the fifth to last race will see the drivers take on the Mexican Grand Prix. The battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has kept everyone on their toes this entire season, and now the constructors fight between Red Bull and Mercedes is also getting tight.
MOTORSPORTS
wearebreakingnews.com

Checo Pérez Finished 1st In P3 Of The Mexican Grand Prix

It is worth dreaming of victory in Mexico! Checo Pérez started in spectacular fashion this Saturday by registering the fastest time of the third free trials of the CDMX Grand Prix this afternoon, even beating his teammate and favorite for Sunday’s victory, Max Verstappen. The Mexican fell short of lowering...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy