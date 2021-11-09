Grand Prix Greats - 2021 Mexican Grand Prix best photos

Formula 1 has introduced a new rule obliging celebrities to lose their bodyguards before the start of races, according to Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle.The 62-year-old former McLaren and Williams driver’s eccentric grid walks, where he interviews drivers, team principals and VIPs just before the start of a Grand Prix, have been a cornerstone of motorsport coverage in the UK across ITV, the BBC and Sky Sports since his media career began in the 1990s. Grid walks had been prohibited by F1 owners Liberty Media owing to Covid-19 restrictions, before returning at the United States Grand Prix in October...
Comments / 0