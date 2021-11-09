CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama man charged with breaking into jail to make delivery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TROY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was charged with breaking into a county jail to make a delivery of cigarettes, marijuana, cellphones and chargers, authorities said.

Workers using a security monitoring system saw a man coming through the fence surrounding the Pike County Jail about 2 a.m. Monday, Sheriff Russell Thomas told WSFA-TV.

Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, promoting prison contraband and marijuana possession.

Thomas said officials hoped to reduce the amount of illegal items being brought into the lockup, which will be replaced with a new jail set to open in late 2023.

“We were aware that there were contraband, that there had been some coming in. We’d lock the jail down at night. So, you know, inmates are always running scams. Just because they’re locked up doesn’t mean they stop doing what they’re doing,” Thomas said.

McKinney was held in the jail with bail set at $23,500 and a crew was working to repair fences, the sheriff said. Court records don’t include the name of a defense lawyer who could speak on McKinney’s behalf.

