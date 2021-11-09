Norfolk man pleads guilty in deaths of girlfriend, 2 infants

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend and their two infant children, authorities said.

DuWayne Warren, 27, pleaded guilty Monday morning to three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend and their son last December, along with their daughter 12 months earlier, news outlets reported.

Warren’s most recent victims were Epifani Andrews, 22 and their 3-month-old son Damere. Their bodies were found on Dec. 29 in the couple’s living room of their apartment. About 12 months earlier, the couple’s 3-month-old daughter Evonne died under what the medical examiner initially ruled an undetermined death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Andrews and Damere were beaten and Andrews was cut and stabbed more than 25 times. The medical examiner also determined Evonne died of suffocation.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4. Warren faces from five to 40 years on each of the three murder convictions.