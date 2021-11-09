CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Eisen, Father of KISS’ Paul Stanley, Dies at Age 101

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
KISS rocker Paul Stanley revealed this week that his father, William Eisen, had died at the age of 101. On Sunday (Nov. 7), the KISS guitarist and co-lead vocalist shared a recent photo of him and his dad that included a touching message announcing the death. The 69-year-old KISS member acknowledged...

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

