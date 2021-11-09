Man charged in 2020 killing of pregnant woman in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death last year of a pregnant Kansas City woman as she was pushing her baby in a stroller.

David Everson was charged Monday in the July 2020 death of 20-year-old Diamon Eichelburger. He also faces a charge of armed criminal action in Eichelburger’s killing.

Everson is the second person charged in Eichelburger’s death. Last year, police arrested Jovon Burrell in the killing, saying he was driving the car from which Eichelburger was shot.

Police have said Eichelburger was pushing a stroller holding her 1-year-old child and walking with her boyfriend at a convenience store when a car pulled up and someone inside it asked if she was Diamon. When she confirmed her identity, someone in the car shot her several times, witnesses told police. The child in the stroller was not hurt.