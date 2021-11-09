The Best Etsy Shops for Vintage Glassware

Grab your Christmas shopping list and join TRAHC and the For Arts’ Sake Gift Shop for the 13th annual Holiday Arts Market on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4. The holiday shopping event will be held at the Regional Arts Center, located at 312 West 4th Street in downtown Texarkana. “We will have 35-40 local artists and artisans who will be featuring their creations that are often a one–of-a-kind item,” said Jeanne Harrel, manager of For Arts’ Sake Gift Shop. “We will also have live music again this year in Cabe Hall to help put our shoppers in a festive holiday mood. From stocking stuffers to gifts that fit perfectly under the tree, you will find jewelry, paintings, pottery, art, handmade soaps, cheese, doll clothes, knitted scarves, leather goods, and so much more.”

