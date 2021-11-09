CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Best Etsy Shops for Vintage Glassware

By Jordan Goldberg
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether winding down after a long day or hosting a dinner party, there’s no better way to serve beautiful beverages than in...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 Luxe Pottery Barn Finds That Look Expensive but Are Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to attainable luxury, no one does it better than Pottery Barn. The storied brand is masterful at creating products that help homeowners achieve design that is on-trend yet timeless, affordable yet durable, unique yet accessible.
SHOPPING
mediapost.com

Best Buy, Etsy, Kohl's Ads Set Light, Sweet Tone For Holidays

Image above is from an Etsy ad. Retailers are barreling into the holiday season with full campaigns slightly ahead of the usual seasonal calendar. It looks like many are gift wrapping messages that are light and sweet, stepping away from the achingly earnest and grateful mood that permeated much of last year’s holiday season.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glassware#Thrift Store#Champagne#The Best Etsy Shops#Architectural Digest
countryliving.com

This Etsy Shop Sells Pyrex Memorabilia (Including Ornaments) and We're in Love

Calling all Pyrex fanatics: have we got the Etsy shop for you! Twinkltoast is dedicated solely to selling memorabilia of our favorite vintage dishware, including the beloved Pyrex. We're talking tea towels, tote bags, magnets, prints, stickers, and more!. And let us just mention our current favorite item they're carrying:...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Best boys Christmas pyjamas to shop now

Christmas is officially only a few months away and that means the only day it’s totally acceptable to spend all day in pyjamas is imminent. Perhaps you’re super prepared this year and have already bought the perfect Christmas pyjamas for the little girl in your life, and even bought yourself a pair of festive pyjamas to twin with your partner in but if you’re on the lookout for cute Christmas pyjamas for boys, you’ve come to the right place.
APPAREL
honolulumagazine.com

2021 HONOLULU’s Best Shops Winners

Last month, we asked our readers to share their favorite local shops in the city to buy aloha shirts, home décor, keiki apparel and more. Now, meet the winners of the 2021 HONOLULU’s Best Shops —there are 36 total—who help make the Islands a shopper’s paradise. Aloha Shirts – Reyn...
HONOLULU, HI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Home decor shop features vintage, contemporary finds in West Bend

WEST BEND — Community members are invited to take the first look at downtown West Bend’s newest home decor shop, Crane & Arrow, 101 S. Sixth Ave., during a grand opening event on Nov. 19. Owner Krysti Wick stated Crane & Arrow is a mix of antique and vintage pieces...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox47.com

Good Style Shop finds potential in vintage clothing, community

Fast fashion is a cheap way to dress, but the environment is paying the price. Experts say constantly buying clothing leads to more greenhouse gas emissions due to shipping, reliance on synthetic materials to make them, plus a lot of the clothing just ends up in the landfill when people find new trends.
MADISON, WI
The Guardian

A shopping guide to the best … winter cardigans

Once seen as dowdy, the cardigan is enjoying a renaissance, with Taylor Swift even penning a song about the knitwear favourite last year. There’s a huge array to consider. Block colours – particularly in autumnal shades, such as rust or mustard – are a good place to start. Designs with a V-neck might suit those over a D-cup.
APPAREL
The Tab

Here are the best charity and vintage shops in London to go thrifting

The only thing that can make a 10.00am lecture worse, even when you’re hungover and forgot to do the reading again, is seeing someone better dressed than you. Forget academics, lectures are just my chance to try on new outfits and conduct some market research on which are the most popular.
RETAIL
WANE 15

Shopping this weekend? Here are the best deals on the internet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Top retailers have started offering holiday prices even earlier this year as concerns swirl around fulfillment. To help people who are in the market for holiday shopping, we collected the best deals we could find on the internet this weekend. The roundup includes a collection of […]
INTERNET
fourstatesliving.com

Holiday Shopping at its Best!

Grab your Christmas shopping list and join TRAHC and the For Arts’ Sake Gift Shop for the 13th annual Holiday Arts Market on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4. The holiday shopping event will be held at the Regional Arts Center, located at 312 West 4th Street in downtown Texarkana. “We will have 35-40 local artists and artisans who will be featuring their creations that are often a one–of-a-kind item,” said Jeanne Harrel, manager of For Arts’ Sake Gift Shop. “We will also have live music again this year in Cabe Hall to help put our shoppers in a festive holiday mood. From stocking stuffers to gifts that fit perfectly under the tree, you will find jewelry, paintings, pottery, art, handmade soaps, cheese, doll clothes, knitted scarves, leather goods, and so much more.”
SHOPPING
digg.com

The Best Gifts For That Friend Who's Hard To Shop For

Some of us are incredibly difficult to shop for, but thankfully, Huckberry has a collection of wacky, wild and unexpected gifts that will really blow some minds. Your friend might have already bought all the movies and gadgets they wanted already, but they won't be expecting an ice ball maker, a sleeping bag for beer or a knot-making guide.
SHOPPING
active.com

Holiday Shopping Guide for the Best Fitness Apparel Gifts

By clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. When it comes to fitness apparel gift buying, there can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. After all, a CrossFitter’s wish list will look much different from that of a yogi or a runner. Considering that the sports apparel industry generates close to $200 billion annually, there are myriad options for every sport, fitness genre and pastime.
APPAREL
newschain

Insider tips for vintage shopping, as Daisy Lowe says she has a ‘huge passion’ for sustainable retro fashion

If you’re looking for ways to reduce the impact of your wardrobe on the environment, buying second-hand is a great way to start. Just ask model and style icon Daisy Lowe, who has said: “I have always had a huge passion for vintage clothes and, obviously, that is a great way to keep clothes from going to landfill, so that is brilliant.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Thrillist

9 Shops and Bakeries with the Best Pies in DC

While the crisp autumn breeze and changing colors of the leaves may give us an unusually strong desire to dive face-first into a pile of baked goods, let’s be honest—pie is always on the menu. Whether it’s the tart creaminess of key lime that draws your attention, the warm spices of pumpkin, the crunchy sweetness of pecan, or the classic reliability of the good ole American apple pie that draws your fancy, it’s hard to go wrong with our nation’s favorite dessert. And as luck would have it, our nation’s capital is a prime place to pick up some of the best pies around.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy