Scotland County, NC

Scotland Regional Hospice begins Christmas fundraiser

By Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
:AURINBURG — Hospice volunteers at Scotland Regional Hospice have been working hard the last two weeks preparing for the organization’s Christmas fundraiser. With its always popular Tree of Remembrance taking a break for the second straight year in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Scotland Regional Hospice will once again sell Christmas ornaments in its place.

The Tree of Remembrance is usually held throughout the month of December and allows customers of the host retail store to purchase angel ornaments and place them on the tree in honor or memory of a loved one. The fundraiser requires volunteers to be present at the tree for up to 8 hours a day, seven days a week, and interact with hundreds of customers throughout the month. The event’s coordinators decided that the process was unnecessarily risky for all involved.

Instead, Scotland Regional Hospice is selling plasma cut metal ornaments that can be taken home or gifted in honor or memory of someone. Last year, Scotland Regional Hospice staff had hoped to sell its angel-shaped ornaments during the months of November and December, but they were so popular that the ornaments were completely sold out by Thanksgiving.

This year’s ornament is in the shape of another popular symbol used in hospice care – a dove. With the dove comes a card that reads: “The deepest kind of Peace and Faith are represented by the Dove. It is thought to quiet our troubled thoughts and renew our mind and spirit – sharing with you the Glory, Wonder, and Miracle of this Holy Season.”

The volunteers have packaged and decorated each individual ornament by hand making them each unique in some way. The bows and ribbons are hand tied, the greenery is hand painted, the ornaments and cards are hand packaged, and the hundreds of tiny pinecones used in the decorating were even picked up off of the ground, not purchased. A lot of love went into each and every one.

“We are so grateful to our Volunteers that are making this happen,” shared Bunny Hasty, Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer coordinator. “We could not do this without them. Our Hospice Volunteers are absolutely the most giving, loving people I know.”

The dove ornaments are $10 each and can be purchased at the Scotland Regional Hospice office (610 Lauchwood Drive). For curbside pickup, call ahead at 910-276-7176. The ornaments can also be delivered locally (if five or more are purchased) or mailed (postage fee will be added). All proceeds benefit patient care at Scotland Regional Hospice.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

