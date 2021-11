Amulet, the feature directorial debut of actor Romola Garai, has had an odd path to UK cinemas, first debuting at Sundance way back pre-COVID in January 2020, and landing on the internet in almost every overseas territory in the 18 months since. Garai’s understated take on the genre nuts-and-bolts of possession horror has lead to a fairly muted rollout from press too, and not nearly as much online buzz as it might deserve. But with a stellar cast and some truly eye-popping effects work, this is very much worth a look; a bold, bloody and ultimately rather beautiful little genre release.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO