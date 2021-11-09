CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1883: Paramount+ Teases Yellowstone Prequel Series (Watch)

Cover picture for the article1883 is ready to take viewers into the early days of the Dutton family. Paramount+ showed off a new trailer for the upcoming prequel series during Sunday’s fourth season premiere of Yellowstone. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett star...

‘The Game’ Is Back: How to Watch the Series Revival for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After six years off the air, fans can officially get back in “The Game.” The rebooted sports dramedy that explores the lives of football players and their families premiered on Paramount+ on November 11. Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightening”) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) reprise their roles as footballer Malik Wright, and Wright’s sports agent mother, Tasha Mack. The series, however, will feature a mix of...
Yellowstone: Where to stream it, with one episode free (and why it isn't on Paramount Plus)

Yellowstone, the cowboy drama hit on Paramount Network, returned for its fourth season Sunday. The double-episode premiere revealed who survived last year's cliffhanger finale -- an episode that drew in the biggest audience of any scripted TV show on cable in 2020. For people aiming to catch up on past seasons or stay on top of new episodes as they hit, streaming service Paramount Plus would seem like the natural place to turn. But counterintuitively, the one TV show most associated with the Paramount name is nowhere to be found on Paramount Plus.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Star in Trailer for Highly Anticipated Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Watch

The show's highly anticipated prequel 1883 premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+, and the first look at the trailer is here!. Fans are teased with clips of the star-studded cast, including a screaming Faith Hill, who plays matriarch Margaret Dutton, a seething, gun-toting Tim McGraw, who plays the Dutton family patriarch, and a horseback-riding Sam Elliott, who plays the "tough as nails" cowboy Shea Brennan.
Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Orders Thriller Series Starring Lizzy Caplan

Fatal Attraction is headed to Paramount+. The streaming service has ordered a reimagining of the 1980s film starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The new series will star Lizzy Caplan in Close’s role. A premiere date and additional casting for the thriller series will be announced at a later time.
Game of Thrones Star Says They May Feel a "Bit of Pain" Watching Prequel Series

Kit Harington will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Dane Whitman next week in Eternals, but for some fans, he will always be Jon Snow. The actor played the character on Game of Thrones for its entire eight-season run, and he was recently asked about the show's upcoming spin-off series, House of the Dragon, which released its first trailer earlier this month. While Harington does plan to watch the series, he admits it's going to be an emotional experience.
Mayor of Kingstown Cast on the Paramount+ Series

Vital Thrills recently got a chance to talk to the Mayor of Kingstown cast and learned all about the original Paramount+ series premiering on Sunday, November 14. The series comes from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon. In attendance for the press day were Mayor of Kingstown...
'1883' Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Prequel Reveals the Beginning of a Family Saga

Fans of the hit TV show Yellowstone can expect even more Dutton family drama as Paramount has just released its first look at 1883, a prequel series that follows the Duttons as they make their way through the Great Plains and attempt to stake their claim in the wild landscape of Montana during a time of increased westward expansion.
Station 11: HBO Max Teases Upcoming Post-Apocalyptic Series (Watch)

Station 11 is coming to HBO Max next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer and photos. The post-apocalyptic series stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty. Ten episodes are set to air for the first season...
Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
An Unexpected Death, And A Tease With Tim McGraw As Patriarch In Prequel ‘1883’ – WM Leader

SPOILERS AHEAD: The close of Season Three of Paramount’s wildly popular Yellowstone left major questions about the viability of the Dutton Clan and their sprawling ranch. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was shot up and left for dead by a roadside, as a slug hitting the cell phone in his shirt pocket was the only thing that kept his heart beating; daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) was cleaning out her office after being fired when the windows shattered onto the street after her assistant opened a box with a bomb packed in it. And Kayce (Luke Grimes) was last seen overturning his desk and returning fire as gunmen sprayed automatic weapon fire in his direction. And the list of suspects was great: could it have been black sheep son Jamie at the prodding of his murderous biological father (Garrett (Will Patton)? Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) who backed Dutton in numerous skirmishes, but covets his ranch? Or Market Equities, the huge financial enterprise bent on building an airport and turning the grounds of Yellowstone into a tourist destination, by using legal maneuvers like eminent domain? And what about Jimmy, the affable cowboy nursing wounds from the rodeo who, shamed by his barrel racing girlfriend about being being branded Dutton property, mounts an unruly horse and is promptly thrown and rendered unconscious.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 premiere live stream (11/7): How to watch online, TV, time

“Yellowstone” debuts season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 7 with a two-episode premiere, which will be live streamed on fuboTV. “Yellowstone” is a drama that follows the border struggles between a massive Montana cattle ranch, a Native American reservation and land developers. The drama stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham.
Is 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Streaming on Paramount+ or Peacock? Here's How to Watch New Episodes Live

Wondering where to watch Yellowstone Season 4? You are not alone. It's a particularly difficult era to figure out where to watch the newest releases. Is that new movie in theaters or on streaming - or is it both? Neither? The rise of streaming and the slow return to normal post-COVID closures has made catching the latest film releases pretty tricky. But in the realm of hit TV series, none has a more confusing distribution than Yellowstone.
Yellowstone: Season Four Viewer Votes

Which member of the Dutton family will survive the fourth season of the Yellowstone TV show on Paramount Network? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Yellowstone is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Yellowstone here.
The Righteous Gemstones: Season Two Premiere Teased by HBO (Watch)

The Righteous Gemstones is returning soon to HBO, and the cable channel has released a trailer and announced a second season premiere date for the satirical comedy series. Starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and, Adam Devine, the series will find the televangelist Gemstones facing new threats during its second season.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunner Teases Prequel Series, Possibility of Season 2

Declan De Barra, showrunner for the upcoming Netflix prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, has revealed a few details about how the new show came about and its world in a sitdown with EW. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a live-action prequel miniseries that tackles a major event in Witcher history: the Conjunction of the Spheres, the phenomenon that brought humans, elves, and monsters together in the same world.
Stranger Things: Season Four of Supernatural Series Teased by Netflix

Stranger Things fans have been given some intel about the upcoming fourth season of the series, which will arrive next summer. Netflix has released a teaser and episode titles in celebration of Stranger Things Day. Viewers will see the action move to California for season four. Winona Ryder, David Harbour,...
