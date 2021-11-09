1883: Paramount+ Teases Yellowstone Prequel Series (Watch)

SPOILERS AHEAD: The close of Season Three of Paramount’s wildly popular Yellowstone left major questions about the viability of the Dutton Clan and their sprawling ranch. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was shot up and left for dead by a roadside, as a slug hitting the cell phone in his shirt pocket was the only thing that kept his heart beating; daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) was cleaning out her office after being fired when the windows shattered onto the street after her assistant opened a box with a bomb packed in it. And Kayce (Luke Grimes) was last seen overturning his desk and returning fire as gunmen sprayed automatic weapon fire in his direction. And the list of suspects was great: could it have been black sheep son Jamie at the prodding of his murderous biological father (Garrett (Will Patton)? Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) who backed Dutton in numerous skirmishes, but covets his ranch? Or Market Equities, the huge financial enterprise bent on building an airport and turning the grounds of Yellowstone into a tourist destination, by using legal maneuvers like eminent domain? And what about Jimmy, the affable cowboy nursing wounds from the rodeo who, shamed by his barrel racing girlfriend about being being branded Dutton property, mounts an unruly horse and is promptly thrown and rendered unconscious.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO