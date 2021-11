EAST LANSING, Mich. — Players described a somber locker room at Spartan Stadium in the wake of Michigan’s 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. The loss not only hurts on a personal level, marking two years in a row the Wolverines have now lost to their in-state rival, but will do serious damage to a potential College Football Playoff bid moving forward. Michigan is no longer unbeaten (7-1) and is expected to drop in the rankings when they come out later today.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO