Michigan State

MI Supreme Court to hear arguments on GRPD policy case

By Dana Whyte
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving a controversial practice carried out by the Grand Rapids Police Department. It’s called P&P, which refers to photograph and print.

The case at hand involves two Black teenagers who were photographed and fingerprinted by GRPD officers but were never charged with a crime.

The American Civil Liberties Union took on the case, arguing the teens’ constitutional rights were violated, specifically the Fourth Amendment.

The appeals court has said the P&P procedure is valid because photographing and fingerprinting are not considered a search under that amendment.

The Supreme Court will address whether they can be considered a search under the Fourth Amendment and whether fingerprinting based on no more than a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity is unreasonable.

The city of Grand Rapids has said about the policy that it was “appropriate under the law and used with reasonable justification in appropriately narrow circumstances.” Their statement continued by saying, “We look forward the opportunity to argue these points before the Michigan Supreme Court.”

The session begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

