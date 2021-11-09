CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Mortgage Rates -- November 9, 2021: All Fixed Rates Drop

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Image source: Getty Images

Here's what mortgage rates are averaging. Are you ready to apply?

Mortgage rates are lower today across all fixed loan products. Here's what they look like on Nov. 9, 2021:

Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate

30-year fixed mortgage 3.243%

20-year fixed mortgage 2.877%

15-year fixed mortgage 2.468%

5/1 ARM 2.978%

Data source: The Ascent's national mortgage interest rate tracking.

30-year mortgage rates

The average 30-year mortgage rate today is 3.243%, down 0.017% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $435.00 for every $100,000 you borrow. That doesn't include added expenses like property taxes and homeowners insurance premiums.

20-year mortgage rates

The average 20-year mortgage rate today is 2.877%, down 0.023% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $549.00 for every $100,000 you borrow. Though your monthly payment will go up by $114.00 with a 20-year, $100,000 loan versus a 30-year loan of the same amount, you'll save $24,810.00 in interest over the course of your repayment period for every $100,000 you borrow.

15-year mortgage rates

The average 15-year mortgage rate today is 2.468%, down 0.012% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $665.00 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to the 30-year loan, your monthly payment will be $230.00 higher per $100,000 in mortgage principal. Your interest savings, however, will amount to $36,691.00 over the life of your repayment period per $100,000 of mortgage debt.

5/1 ARMs

The average 5/1 ARM rate is 2.978%, up 0.030% from yesterday. A 5/1 ARM could result in lower mortgage payments in the near term compared to a 30-year fixed loan. But once those five years are up, your mortgage's interest rate could climb. And so you should make sure to weigh the savings you'll reap against the possibility of higher payments over time.

Should I lock in my mortgage rate now?

A mortgage rate lock guarantees you a specific interest rate for a certain period of time -- usually 30 days, but you may be able to secure your rate for up to 60 days. You'll generally pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but that way, you're protected if rates climb between now and when you close on your home loan.

If you plan to close on your home within the next 30 days, then it pays to lock in your mortgage rate based on today's rates -- especially since they're pretty attractive, historically speaking. But if your closing is more than 30 days away, you may want to choose a floating rate lock instead for what will usually be a higher fee, but one that could save you money in the long run. A floating rate lock lets you secure a lower rate on your loan if rates fall before you close on your mortgage. While today's rates are pretty low, we don't know if rates will go up or down over the next few months. As such, it pays to:

  • LOCK if closing in 7 days
  • LOCK if closing in 15 days
  • LOCK if closing in 30 days
  • FLOAT if closing in 45 days
  • FLOAT if closing in 60 days

If you're ready to apply for a mortgage, shop around with different lenders to see what rates and closing costs they offer you. Keep in mind that the higher your credit score at the time of your application, the more likely you'll be to snag a competitive rate on a home loan. But even if your score is great, it still pays to compare offers to make sure you're getting the best possible deal.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

