NHL Trade Rumors are starting to circulate on teams asking about what goaltenders are available. Could Tuukka Rask be an option for another team besides the Boston Bruins?. Chris Johnston was on TSN Insiders Trading and stated, Rask could be an option for another team beside the Bruins. He’s been working out at their practice facility, doesn’t have a contract. Johnston reached out to his agent who said the goal for him is to play and to win.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO