Things are getting serious in Fiat-land. The DarkSide saga continues with a press release from the U.S. Department of State that offers up to $10M for “information leading to the identification or location of any individual(s) who hold(s) a key leadership position in the DarkSide ransomware variant transnational organized crime group.” Plus, up to $5M for “information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of any individual conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO