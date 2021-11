Tyler Adams has gone from a player without a set position in the United States men's national team to the heart and soul, captain, the anchor of the midfield. He'll lead the team on Friday night when Mexico visits Cincinnati in World Cup qualifying as both sides aim to make it a step closer to Qatar. Leading such a young, inexperienced squad hasn't been easy, but he's embraced the challenge while also embracing how manager Gregg Berhalter has aimed to build cohesion in the team.

