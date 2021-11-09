CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Adele Song 'Hold On' Soundtracks Amazon Holiday Ad

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just 10 days to go before Adele drops her anticipated fourth album, 30, one of the tracks from the collection made its debut in a new holiday ad from Amazon on Sunday. The spot features the swelling ballad "Hold On" playing in the background as the soundtrack to a story...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 1

