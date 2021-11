That’s what U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had to say after his department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its latest numbers on traffic fatalities. Between January and June of 2021, an estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes, the largest number in that time period since 2006. The increase is a continuation of disturbing trends that emerged during the beginning of pandemic, when traffic volume decreased but the fatality rate went up.

