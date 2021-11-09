CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Musician Emma Ruth Rundle: ‘What I have to offer is the ugliness of things’

By Rosie Solomon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRSDs_0cr9bMO900

In both life and art, Emma Ruth Rundle has been running. For the past 15 years, the Los Angeles-born musician has gone from project to project, living nomadically while she played guitar in post-rock bands before branching out into a gothic folk solo career. Now, though, with her fourth solo album Engine of Hell, she seems to have come to a stop.

Rundle sings and plays piano on eight devastatingly intimate songs that confront her drug and alcohol addiction – everything is exposed. “As I age, I’m realising the true value of what I have to offer as an artist is the ugliness of things,” she says.

The 38-year-old operates on the fringes of metal, but often shares more with the folk music she was raised on than with her heavier peers. However, the darkness in her music constantly draws fans from the metal community, and led to an acclaimed 2020 collaboration with sludge band Thou, May Our Chambers Be Full.

Inspired in part by time she spent alone on Wales’s stark Pembrokeshire coast before the pandemic, Engine of Hell is a complete departure from that noisy predecessor – not just sonically, but philosophically. Her lyrics have never been so detailed or naked; no words are minced when Emma sings about being “down at the methadone clinic” as a child, watching someone she loved suffer the consequences of heroin. She says that seeing addiction close at hand in her youth ended up fuelling her own, beginning at age 12, rather than warding it off, though she is keen not to implicate or blame anyone. A blunt anonymity pervades the whole record, giving us tiny yet unflinching glimpses into her own battle for sobriety while maintaining distance and privacy. “I was forced to confront certain things,” she says, adding that the piano, which she hadn’t played since she was a teenager, allowed her to sit still and reflect. After more than 20 years, she is now sober.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rNmN_0cr9bMO900
Emma Ruth Rundle in the studio. Photograph: Bobby Cochran

Rundle also divorced her husband Evan Patterson earlier this year, in a creative as well as romantic split: he was in her backing band on her previous album. “I take what I do very seriously and I won’t ever mix romance and artistic collaboration again,” she says. “There was always a sense of contention in our relationship because [Patterson] felt gratification having a creative partner but it didn’t work for me.” Her addiction issues weren’t helped either: “Our rock’n’roll lifestyle wasn’t good for me, or my body.”

Her self-reliance on Engine of Hell also comes from her experiences as a woman. “I’m apprehensive about involving other people in my work, because I’ve spent a long time getting out from behind men. Engine of Hell is a statement that I’m not going to involve people in making aesthetic choices, or compromise on the emotional content.”

Working with producer Sonny DiPerri, the record has a stripped-back feel, and the majority of it was performed live to create an imperfect, humanising tone. “I always knew that was going to be flawed, because I’m not a trained musician. For me it’s not about the technique as much as the catharsis.” This catharsis saturates the record, from Rundle’s lyrics to the “anti-production” (her words). “The way I knew I was going to record it – warts and all – helped to inspire me and made it feel safe.”

Shaking loose her past traumas via Engine of Hell has been healing. “Healthy, positive ways are presenting themselves, and my life continues to change since I finished the record.” As well as getting sober and checking herself into a psychiatric hospital as part of the process, she has taken up dancing, including in two self-directed music videos she has released so far from Engine of Hell. “I’ve spent my whole life numbing my body,” she says. “Dance gave me permission to experience my own physicality in a more lighthearted, creative, playful way.”

With the last line of the album, “… and now we’re free,” Rundle hints at some of the redemptive rewards she would reap following the album’s completion. In returning to her past trauma, she’s begun to heal herself. “Part of what Engine of Hell set out to do was to look for myself. Where did that go? Why is it so grey? Why is everything dead? Whatever went into making this album, it’s left me in an objectively better place. It’s been a great, magical transformation.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

On my radar: Courtney Barnett’s cultural highlights

Born in Sydney, Australia in 1987, singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is known for her lo-fi take on indie rock, wistful lyrics and deadpan delivery. She studied fine art at the Tasmanian School of Art and in 2012 founded Milk! Records with then-girlfriend Jen Cloher. Her 2015 debut album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, brought her international acclaim and nominations for a Grammy and Brit award, and in 2017 she released a collaborative album with Kurt Vile. Her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time is out now. She lives in Melbourne.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Ladyhawke: ‘I feel lucky to be alive and making music’

Pip Brown was less than a year into motherhood when the mole on the back of her leg started to itch. The synthpop musician known as Ladyhawke had already been through the wringer with postnatal depression; now another life-altering situation was on the cards. “I’d always known it was there,” says Brown of the mole, “but when I got pregnant I noticed that it had started to change and was acting weird.” After being distracted by what she calls “new baby haze”, Brown finally had the mole examined and was immediately told that it was potentially melanoma.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘A slap in the face’: nurses’ strike signals Kaiser’s end as union haven

Across corporate America, relations between companies and their labor unions range from chilly to ice-cold. Not at Kaiser Permanente – the California-based healthcare giant. Kaiser has long been seen as having the nation’s best labor-management partnership. Now the partnership finds itself in crisis as 34,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers prepare to strike on Monday, in what would be the largest walkout in this fall’s strike wave.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Ruth Rundle
floodmagazine.com

Emma Ruth Rundle, “Engine of Hell”

Engine of Hell, the new album from Emma Ruth Rundle, is like a collection of lyrical poetry accompanied by folk music. Stripped of textured guitars and big sounds characteristic of her past output—especially her recent sludge metal collaborations with Thou—Rundle goes in the opposite direction on Engine of Hell. By shifting focus to the piano, acoustic guitar, and hushed vocals, Rundle leans into singer-songwriter qualities in ways that are reminiscent of Nick Drake’s Pink Moon or Sibylle Baier’s Colour Green. What makes Engine of Hell unique, though, is how the stripped-away quality creates an experience that feels like it’s a moment unfolding in the present.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

mxdwn Interview: Emma Ruth Rundle Explains Her Journey Creating Engine of Hell, Her New Found Love for Dancing and How Her Life Has Transformed For the Best

Mxdwn sat down with Emma Ruth Rundle to talk about her upcoming album, Engine of Hell. Emma Ruth Rundle’s new album, Engine of Hell, will be released on November 5th, 2021. This album is a portal into Rundle’s journey as a person with snippets of what she has overcome. Listening to this album will make people feel as though they are sitting next to her while she plays the piano and bares her soul. Engine of Hell is composed of poetic lyrics accompanied by stripped-down musical arrangements that let every word not only be heard but felt.
MUSIC
Variety

Rising Star Holly Humberstone Talks New EP, U.S. Tour, and Becoming Famous in Lockdown

Holly Humberstone is a nearly 22-year-old British singer-songwriter who has become one of what I guess we can call “pandemic babies” — artists who have seen their careers rise almost entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown. After dropping several songs online, in 2019 she posted in BBC Music’s “Introducing” page and was almost immediately booked for the network’s stage at the massive Glastonbury festival, which ended up being one of her first-ever gigs. She played a series of small solo gigs and then a European tour opening for Lewis Capaldi just before the pandemic — during which she played to 12,000 people...
MUSIC
Variety

Courtney Barnett Proves Patience Is a Virtue on ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’: Album Review

It’s fitting that Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett opens her third album by staring out the window. Backed by an easygoing guitar strum and a simple drum machine pattern, “Rae Street,” the new record’s first single, blends humor and pathos with a laidback optimism as she details a lazy day spent gazing at the suburban humanity of her immediate neighborhood. Be it her thoughts on a passing garbage truck or Barnett’s depiction of a frazzled mother attempting to corral rambunctious children, the track is a strong reminder of her ability to make the mundane feel profound. Digging into the chorus of “Rae...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#Art#Drug Addiction#Alcohol
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says new album is ‘pretty much’ ready

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has given an exciting update on the status of their next album.Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the their seventh record, which will be their first since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.Speculation of a new album release in 2022 was strongly hinted following the apparent confirmation that the group, led by Alex Turner, had been recording new music at a venue in Suffolk.Now, Helders has confirmed that the album will most likely be released in 2022, telling Rick Edwards on BBC’s Drumathon: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Smokey Robinson Reveals He Nearly Died After Battle With COVID-19

Motown legend Smokey Robinson has revealed that he spent nearly two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 late last year. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by The Daily Mail, Robinson spent 11 days in a Los Angeles hospital after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy