UPCOMING EVENTS: WC Veterans Day ceremony, Half Crazy Marathon, Quilter's Guild

WC alumnus Brazeal to speak at Veterans Day ceremony Weatherford College will commemorate Veterans Day with a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Ed Kramer Veteran Memorial Flag Plaza.

This year’s guest speaker is WC criminal justice alumnus Officer Matthew Brazeal. He is an Army combat veteran and currently works with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott presented Brazeal with a Star of Texas Award in 2021 after he was seriously injured in the line of duty in June of 2020. Brazeal was preparing to place drop sticks on Loop 820 to stop a stolen SUV that was running from police when he was hit by a car.

Brazeal attended WC from 2010 to 2012 and transferred to Tarleton to complete his bachelor’s degree. He was a student in Springtown ISD when WC’s President Tod Allen Farmer worked in the district.

The public is invited to attend.

Half Crazy Half Marathon, 5K

The Half Crazy Half Marathon and 5K benefitting the United Way of Palo Pinto County will be held Nov. 14 in downtown Mineral Wells.

The United Way nonprofit provides financial assistance to 12 local nonprofit agencies in the community.

The race begins under the famous CRAZY Water Sign and heads through Mineral Wells before looping back to downtown. The half-marathon takes you into the hills of Palo Pinto County with an amazing view of the famous Baker Hotel as you head back into finish the line. All ages are welcome.

Each 5k participant gets a T-shirt, medal, taco and beverage for running the race. Awards for Male and Female Overall, Male and Female Master, Male and Female Grand Masters.

Each half marathon participant gets a limited edition CRAZY Hoodie, medal, taco, and beverage for running the race. Awards for Male and Female overall, Male and Female Master, Male and Female Grand Master plus first place age group awards to Male and Female 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and up.

If you sign up within one week of the race, your shirt size will not be guaranteed to be available on race day, and will be delayed.

This race will be chip-timed. Proceeds will go directly to the United Way, rather than to officially certify this course, which is 13.1 miles.

Registration for the half marathon is $85, with a deadline of Nov. 13. Registration for the 5K ends Nov. 14 and is $35 per person.

To sign up or get more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/MineralWells/HalfCRAZYHalfMarathonand5K.

Quilter’s Guild of Parker County

The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on Nov. 18 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online. Email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com to join the Zoom. To learn more about the Guild, visit our website quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find us on Facebook.

The program is an in-person trunk show by Kathy Groves, owner of BobKat Quilts. She is a certified Quiltworx instructor, and she will show us her beautiful paper-pieced Judy Niemeyer quilts.