Buying Cars

1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4-Coupe Up For Auction

By John Puckett
 4 days ago
Who will be the new owner of this incredibly Fast ‘70s Ferrari sports coupe?

With its handcrafted body and incredible engineering, Ferrari has become the pinnacle of performance and driving fun over the past 74 years. Tight handling, low ride height, and enough power to rival some of the most over-engineered racing-inspired vehicles ever to hit the track are a given when you sit behind the wheel of Italy’s prancing pony. These insane cars have given so many Ferrari fanatics an incredible fast driving experience which keeps the brand’s image alive within the hearts of racing-inspired vehicle lovers everywhere. This car is particularly good at showing off its vast history in the world of high performance.

Powering this 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 Coupe is a potent 4390ccm V12 engine that pushes out 340 horsepower. All of that power is transferred through a five-speed manual transmission, which helps break the classic wired wheels loose and spin the vintage tires. The incredible powerhouse is assisted by the six Double Weber Carbs and four camshafts which help to make this car an excellent driving experience for anyone lucky enough to get behind the wheel of this sleek beast. Unfortunately, with just 500 examples of these cars built, this is an incredibly rare Ferrari.

Despite the beauty of this car, only three previous owners have had the pleasure of driving this divine machine. One such owner was a doctor who has kept the car in excellent condition for the last 24 years. The exterior is coated in a sleek black paint, which perfectly contrasts the tan leather interior, which also sports some excellent features for the time, such as air conditioning and power-operated windows. Some other modern features found on this classic Ferrari are power steering and power brakes, which significantly improve the handling capabilities. However, if you want to get your hands on it, you had better hurry because you are certainly not the only one.

Motorious

