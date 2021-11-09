Nilüfer Yanya Announces New Album Painless, Shares Video for New Song “Stabilise”: Watch

Kristine Leschper, who formerly released music as Mothers, has announced her first album under her own name. It's titled The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door and will be out March 4 via ANTI-. The album marks more than just a name change. "Earlier work didn’t involve recording as part of the writing process, recordings were simply made as a document of something that had been written and rehearsed," Leschper says. "I have since discovered a deep affection for home recording and sound exploration, finding that I thrive in those rabbit holes of texture, timbre, rhythm, which can add so much complexity to the emotionality of a composition.”

