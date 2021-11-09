CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nilüfer Yanya Announces New Album Painless, Shares Video for New Song “Stabilise”: Watch

By Allison Hussey
 4 days ago
Nilüfer Yanya has a new album on the way, and she’s shared a single with the announcement. “Stabilise” is the first song from Painless, which is out March 4 via ATO. Watch the video and see the rest of the track list below. “I...

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

