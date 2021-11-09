The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Livestream of Murder Trial

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a July morning in Camden when 53-year-old Ed DuPont was outside of a convenience store and without warning, he was attacked. He died weeks later. His killer is still out there but newly-obtained surveillance video shows the man police want to track down. Tuesday, July 6, just after 9 in the morning, 53-year-old Ed DuPont is chatting with people outside this Camden convenience store at 7th and Pine Streets. Surveillance video provided by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit to CBS3 Mysteries and seen for the first time shows DuPont on his bike. He’s talking to...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO