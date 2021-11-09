CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Livestream of Murder Trial

By Editorials
WJCL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt has adjourned for Tuesday. Check back around 9 a.m. Wednesday for more live coverage. Gregory and...

www.wjcl.com

The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
Bossip

Ex-TF-cuse Me?!?! Defense Attorney For Ahmaud Arbery Killers Accuses Al Sharpton Of Jury Intimidation, “We Don’t Want Anymore Black Pastors Here”

Lady justice is showing her entire a** this week! If we didn’t know any better we’d think she was thirst trapping for likes, follows, and OnlyFans subscriptions!. Kevin Gough is the defense attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, the soup cookie cameraman who recorded Gregory and Travis McMichael murder Ahmaud Arbery in broad daylight. Today, in court, in front of cameras, Gough not only accused Rev. Al Sharpton of jury intimidation but went on to make a much more explicitly racist argument saying: “We don’t want any more Black pastors in here.”
WJCL

Police: Suspect in Georgia officer's death kills himself during standoff

A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia police officer has died. The Henry County Police Department announced Wednesday morning that Jordan Jackson, 22, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with police at an apartment complex in Riverdale. Jackson was...
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Who Killed Ed DuPont In ‘Cowardly’ Attack? Police Need Witnesses To Confirm Suspect’s Identity

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a July morning in Camden when 53-year-old Ed DuPont was outside of a convenience store and without warning, he was attacked. He died weeks later. His killer is still out there but newly-obtained surveillance video shows the man police want to track down. Tuesday, July 6, just after 9 in the morning, 53-year-old Ed DuPont is chatting with people outside this Camden convenience store at 7th and Pine Streets. Surveillance video provided by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit to CBS3 Mysteries and seen for the first time shows DuPont on his bike. He’s talking to...
WJCL

Beaufort County man charged with murder after deadly stabbing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A Beaufort County resident is behind bars, charged with stabbing a man to death. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Henry James Brown, 53, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday on St. Helena Island in connection with the death of Dominick Lesesene, 35. Authorities say...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
The Independent

Seven teenagers charged with murdering father-of-two as he walked home from night out

Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.The other...
CBS Chicago

Arrest Warrant Issued For Zechariah Myles In The Murder Of Melanie Yates, Young Mother Killed By Stray Bullet

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old boy charged with the murder of a young mother who was killed by a stray bullet while inside her home in north suburban Zion last month. Zechariah Myles has been charged as an adult in the death of Melanie Yates, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Zechariah C. Myles is wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Melanie Yates. (Credit: Lake County Major Crime Task Force) Police said Myles exited his home on the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue around 9 p.m. on...
