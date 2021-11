Dragon Ball Super has revealed its first details for its upcoming panel during Jump Festa 2022! Fans of the franchise have had quite a lot to look forward to in this upcoming year with not only new chapters of the manga continuing through the Granolah the Survivor arc with monthly releases, but a new movie currently being planned for a release in Japan next year. With so much to look forward to, fans of the series are wondering just what the franchise could have planned for its next major showing along with Shueisha's other series during the annual Jump Festa convention.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO