Astronomy

Two November meteor showers to be followed by lunar eclipse

By Len Melisurgo
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Three notable sky events will be worth checking out during the next two weeks of November, including a meteor shower that will be peaking this week and a partial lunar eclipse that will turn the full moon into a rusty-orange color. The Northern Taurid meteor shower will be active...

MLive

Taurid meteor shower tonight: Peak times, where, how to watch

The South Taurid meteor shower – the first of two celestial shows to light up the sky in November – will peak Thursday night. The meteor shower is best viewed from midnight local time Thursday into the early hours of Friday and will bring about 5 or 10 shooting stars an hour. And while the South Taurids aren’t known for their prolific output, it is capable of producing larger fireballs that make its limited number of meteors especially impressive.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
92 Moose

What Was Spotted Flying Over Lewiston On Friday Morning?

According to her post on the Lewiston Rocks Facebook page, a woman named Lauren Rizzolo spotted something strange in the sky over Lewiston early Friday (November 5th) morning. Just as the sun was coming up, she spotted something streaking across the sky and managed to get video of it on her phone.
LEWISTON, ME
d1softballnews.com

SOLAR STORM COMING BETWEEN TODAY AND TOMORROW

An intense geomagnetic storm could hit Earth between today and tomorrow. The Halloween storm, as it was renamed for the temporal coincidence with the scariest night of the year, could produce polar auroras visible to the naked eye even at 50 degrees of latitude. This means that in Europe they...
ASTRONOMY
Science
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth as Experts Detect Hole in the Sun

Today, a solar storm might pass by Earth. Days after a stunning Northern Light was seen above Scotland. According to SpaceWeather.com, a stream of solar wind is expected to collide with the planet's magnetic field, causing a mild geomagnetic disruption in the polar regions. On Friday, a coronal hole was...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Space station astronaut captures unbelievable view of fiery Earth auroras

The sun has been acting out recently, sending out impressive burps of solar material that have reached Earth and triggered eye-popping aurora action. The glimmering waves of colorful lights aren't just for those of us on the planet's surface. The crew of the International Space Station has been getting an eyeful of knockout auroras.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Sunderland Echo

Will an asteroid hit earth in December - and should you be worried?

As films like Deep Impact and Armageddon have shown us, there’s nothing quite so terrifying as an asteroid hurtling towards earth. So it’s no surprise that news from Nasa that an asteroid bigger than London’s The Shard is set to whizz past our planet has hit the headlines. The “potentially...
ASTRONOMY
redlandscommunitynews.com

Asteroids six miles long likely delayed the accumulation of oxygen on earth

New evidence shows the number of ancient, large celestial bodies that crashed into Earth was up to 10 times higher than previously believed. This finding has led a team including a UC Riverside scientist to conclude that these collisions likely shaped the development of Earth’s chemistry early in its history.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Spies Galaxy Doomed To End Catastrophically

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 — NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion. The diminutive companion galaxy almost appears to be attached to NGC 7753, and it is this peculiarity that has earned the designation “Arp 86” — signifying that the galaxy pair appears in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies compiled by the astronomer Halton Arp in 1966. The gravitational squabble between the two galaxies is doomed to end catastrophically for NGC 7752. It will eventually either be flung out into intergalactic space or be entirely engulfed by its far larger neighbor.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
