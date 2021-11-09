New River Gorge National Park and Preserve gives update on visitor center hours

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve recently updated visitors on changes made to visitor center hours.

The changes are as follows:

Sandstone Visitor Center will be open on weekends only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canyon Rim Visitor Center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to these changes, the Thurmond Depot and Grandview Visitors Centers are closed for the season. They are expected to reopen Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

