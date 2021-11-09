CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve gives update on visitor center hours

By Gailyn Markham
 4 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve recently updated visitors on changes made to visitor center hours.

The changes are as follows:

  • Sandstone Visitor Center will be open on weekends only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Canyon Rim Visitor Center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to these changes, the Thurmond Depot and Grandview Visitors Centers are closed for the season. They are expected to reopen Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

Stay up to date on more park updates here.

Lootpress

Public comment sought on WVa transportation program changes

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia residents can comment for another week on amendments made to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Federal law requires the document, which shows planned Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration expenditures through 2025. Changes to the plan are required to undergo public review and comment.
