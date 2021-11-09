Global warming theory masks massive scam

Climate change—fact or fiction?

During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.

And yet, the evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud.

According to some veteran climatologists who do not depend on the Federal Government for grants and funding for their research projects, particularly the number of graduate students that climate-change advocates support in their bulging academic programs, there is a growing number of truth seekers out there who consider the global warming theory a bunch of hooey.

The late Reid Bryson, known as the father of scientific climatology, went to his grave denouncing the global warming issue as a massive scam perpetrated by the American environmental and climate community bent on profiting from claims based on inconclusive data.

Bryson, a University of Wisconsin (Madison) professor emeritus, passed in 2008, but not before he and several other global warming skeptics published their unwavering views against the popular consensus on a seeming global emergency—a consensus proclaiming that manmade pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and other emissions caused by burning fossil fuels are harming the environment and damaging the health of mankind.

In an interview with the Madison Capital Times, Bryson said he wasn’t skeptical that global warming exists, he was just doubtful that humans are causing it.

At the same time, skeptics argue that for years the self-described climate experts have voiced the hazards of a warming globe, but when alarmists noticed only slight, if any, fluctuations in Earth temperatures, which have been going down or staying steady worldwide for the past 20 to 30 years, advocates changed the term from “global warming” to “climate change.” Now it appears as if the activists have gone back to using the term “global warming” again.

“There is no question the earth has been warming: It is coming out of a ‘Little Ice Age’,” the legendary professor Bryson said during an exchange with a radio talk show host in Madison.

“However, there is no credible evidence that it is due to mankind and carbon dioxide. We’ve been coming out of a Little Ice Age, driven by volcanic activity, for 300 years. It’s been warming up for a long time,” Bryson said.

The climatologist alleged that even if humans are polluting the air and adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, the effects still are minimal.

“It’s like there is an elephant charging in and you worry about the fact that there is a fly sitting on its head,” he said. “It’s just a total misplacement of emphasis. It really isn’t science because there’s no really good scientific evidence.”

Just because almost all the scientific community believe in man-made global warming proves absolutely nothing, according to Bryson. “Consensus doesn’t prove anything, in science or anywhere else…”

Bryson was the founding chairman of the department of meteorology at UW-Madison and of the Institute for Environmental Studies, now known as the Gaylord Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

When asked if global warming isn’t such a burning issue, why are thousands of scientists so concerned about it, Bryson fired back: “Because there is a lot of money to be made in this. If you want to be an eminent scientist, you must have a lot of grad students and a lot of grants. You can’t get grants unless you say, ‘Oh global warming, yes, yes, carbon dioxide…’”

In brief, the Earth’s climate is obviously changing. It has always been changing, according to climatologists who do not subscribe to the global warming theory.

Professor Judith Curry, a former chairperson of the highly prestigious University of Georgia’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, maintained recently that there have been no significant indicators of global warming for at least ten years.

If the professor’s findings are true, it would mean that the cockamamie assertions of Joe Biden, Al Gore, the IPPC, and the whole horde of “greenies” who have been claiming for years that CO2 emissions are hazardous to the planet are a crock of $h#*.

