CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Global warming theory masks massive scam

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eX8bv_0cr9YrLH00

Climate change—fact or fiction?

During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.

And yet, the evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud.

According to some veteran climatologists who do not depend on the Federal Government for grants and funding for their research projects, particularly the number of graduate students that climate-change advocates support in their bulging academic programs, there is a growing number of truth seekers out there who consider the global warming theory a bunch of hooey.

The late Reid Bryson, known as the father of scientific climatology, went to his grave denouncing the global warming issue as a massive scam perpetrated by the American environmental and climate community bent on profiting from claims based on inconclusive data.

Bryson, a University of Wisconsin (Madison) professor emeritus, passed in 2008, but not before he and several other global warming skeptics published their unwavering views against the popular consensus on a seeming global emergency—a consensus proclaiming that manmade pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and other emissions caused by burning fossil fuels are harming the environment and damaging the health of mankind.

In an interview with the Madison Capital Times, Bryson said he wasn’t skeptical that global warming exists, he was just doubtful that humans are causing it.

At the same time, skeptics argue that for years the self-described climate experts have voiced the hazards of a warming globe, but when alarmists noticed only slight, if any, fluctuations in Earth temperatures, which have been going down or staying steady worldwide for the past 20 to 30 years, advocates changed the term from “global warming” to “climate change.” Now it appears as if the activists have gone back to using the term “global warming” again.

“There is no question the earth has been warming: It is coming out of a ‘Little Ice Age’,” the legendary professor Bryson said during an exchange with a radio talk show host in Madison.

“However, there is no credible evidence that it is due to mankind and carbon dioxide. We’ve been coming out of a Little Ice Age, driven by volcanic activity, for 300 years. It’s been warming up for a long time,” Bryson said.

The climatologist alleged that even if humans are polluting the air and adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, the effects still are minimal.

“It’s like there is an elephant charging in and you worry about the fact that there is a fly sitting on its head,” he said. “It’s just a total misplacement of emphasis. It really isn’t science because there’s no really good scientific evidence.”

Just because almost all the scientific community believe in man-made global warming proves absolutely nothing, according to Bryson. “Consensus doesn’t prove anything, in science or anywhere else…”

Bryson was the founding chairman of the department of meteorology at UW-Madison and of the Institute for Environmental Studies, now known as the Gaylord Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

When asked if global warming isn’t such a burning issue, why are thousands of scientists so concerned about it, Bryson fired back: “Because there is a lot of money to be made in this. If you want to be an eminent scientist, you must have a lot of grad students and a lot of grants. You can’t get grants unless you say, ‘Oh global warming, yes, yes, carbon dioxide…’”

In brief, the Earth’s climate is obviously changing. It has always been changing, according to climatologists who do not subscribe to the global warming theory.

Professor Judith Curry, a former chairperson of the highly prestigious University of Georgia’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, maintained recently that there have been no significant indicators of global warming for at least ten years.

If the professor’s findings are true, it would mean that the cockamamie assertions of Joe Biden, Al Gore, the IPPC, and the whole horde of “greenies” who have been claiming for years that CO2 emissions are hazardous to the planet are a crock of $h#*.

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 110

Michael Laffargue
4d ago

Of course it's a massive money making scam. Mother Nature's done this over and over in her 5 billion year old history. And anyone who thinks there going to stop it is as looney as that puppet in the White House.

Reply
93
Cypress47
4d ago

Carbon emissions don’t have the effect that these people say it does. I taught Biology for years. I was taught about carbon and how it works in the environment, then told to teach in complete opposition to those facts. It simply doesn’t warm the planet like that. Carbon is easily processed and absorbed. The data doesn’t support the claims.

Reply(4)
63
Vinny BagoDonuts
4d ago

Earth has been heating and cooling for over four billion years. There is no way to accurately measure changes in Earths temperatures since the beginning of Earth.

Reply
50
Related
theness.com

What Kind of Problem is Global Warming

Framing is important, and often exists below our conscious awareness. If we are not even aware that we are framing an issue in a certain way, and that other framings are possible, this will influence our thinking in ways that we cannot anticipate or correct for. Sometimes a particular framing is deliberate, a strategy for propaganda and rhetorical advantage. This is often done in order to win a debate before it even begins, by rigging the intellectual venue. It’s therefore critical to keep on the alert for how you and others frame particular issues.
GLOBAL WARMING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Joe Biden
Scientific American

Top Climate Scientists Are Skeptical That Nations Will Rein in Global Warming

As a leading climate scientist, Paola Arias doesn’t need to look far to see the world changing. Shifting rain patterns threaten water supplies in her home city of Medellín, Colombia, while rising sea levels endanger the country’s coastline. She isn’t confident that international leaders will slow global warming or that her own government can handle the expected fallout, such as mass migrations and civil unrest over rising inequality. With such an uncertain future, she thought hard several years ago about whether to have children.
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

Republican congressman argues global warming is good, actually

Science is not Louie Gohmert’s strong suit, which is a real shame because the man sure talks a lot about it. He refused to wear a mask to slow the spread of coronavirus, saying that he would only wear one if he got it — and then he got it. He’s suggested, in a scenario he constructed where humanity has to send people to Mars to preserve the species, that gay people would spell doom for us all.
U.S. POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Climate Craziness Leads to a World Gone Mad

Editors at Issues and Insights take aim at climate alarmism. Each day the media are filled with “news” stories blaming various events and conditions on “climate change,” which are of course code words for “humans are overheating their planet.” Never do these reports offer evidence that mankind’s carbon dioxide emissions are to blame. That the press feels there’s no reason to back its claims with facts indicates that a large segment of the West has bought fully and uncritically into the narrative.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

5 Worrying Signs That Global Warming is Real

When a Public Policy poll was carried out in 2013, it was determined that 37% of American voters at that time didn't believe global warming was real. However, the signs are all around us, and they're worrying. If you've ever had any doubt that the planet isn't in strife, the following information may help change your mind and encourage you to take action.
GLOBAL WARMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Warming Up#Climate Change#The Federal Government#American#University Of Wisconsin#The Madison Capital Times
Seacoast Online

The Observer: Global warming, global warning

This year, through Nov. 12, the 26th annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) is taking place in Glasgow. Those who are familiar with the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties will be watching to see what assessments and resolutions are agreed by the 197 nations participating.
ENVIRONMENT
Taylor Daily Press

“Human activities are responsible for global warming …

In the western United States, wildfires destroyed an average of 13,500 square kilometers per year between 2001 and 2018, more than double the 1984-2000 period. “It happened faster than we expected,” Rong Fu, a climate expert at UCLA University of California, told the Los Angeles Times. The meteorologist is leading the study, which was published Monday in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States).
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Nobel winners made possible predictions of global warming and modern weather forecasting

As a climate scientist myself, I was excited to learn that Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics. I first met Manabe when I was a graduate student in the early 1970s, so I was particularly pleased that the prize recognizes the profound importance of Manabe’s […] The post Nobel winners made possible predictions of global warming and modern weather forecasting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
earth.com

Warming climate will have a global impact on agriculture

A new study published in the journal Nature Food has explored the possible impacts that climate change will have on global agriculture. The scientists have found that factors such as rising temperatures, changes in precipitation patterns, the increased frequency of heatwaves and droughts, and greenhouse gas emissions will fundamentally affect crops worldwide, exacerbating already existing inequalities.
AGRICULTURE
EurekAlert

How to limit global warming to 1.5C

For the first time, sector allocations of the global carbon budget have been provided for both hard-to-abate and all other sectors – 12 main macro industry sectors in total, reporting scope 1, 2 and 3 breakdowns. Scientists from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have developed energy-related carbon budgets for...
AGRICULTURE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Carbon fees could curb global warming

If we are ever going to stop the warming of the Earth, we must find ways to reduce the burning of fossil fuels. One proposal growing in popularity is to encourage the use of clean energy by putting a fee on the carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The collected fees would be returned to citizens by way of a dividend (minus administrative costs).
ENVIRONMENT
Baltimore Times

Climate Change is Real! But is Global Warming a Blessing or a Curse?

Recently most of the global leaders met in Glasgow to discuss climate change. The consensus is that climate change is real, it is man-made, and it promises to destroy all life on earth if the nations of the world do not take the necessary action to avert the coming disaster very soon.
AMERICAS
southlakessentinel.com

Our New Weapon Against Global Warming

The world’s whitest paint has finally been engineered by Purdue University experts as of October 2020. After six years, the team of researchers’ goal was to create a paint so white and reflective that it could cool the surface it’s on and the planet in the process. Commercial white paint...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Times

Chill out about global warming

At the United Nations Climate Summit (aka COP26) in Glasgow last week, President Joe Biden declared that climate change is “the existential threat to human existence as we know it.”. Based on that judgment, he plans to implement policies that will weaken America’s national security and economy and slow development...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy