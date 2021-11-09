CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Celebrates 100 Years on Nov. 11th

By Op Ed
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4filgA_0cr9YZeJ00

For one hundred years this month, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery has been a symbol of our nation’s appreciation for the service, sacrifice and valor of the men and women of the American military.

In December of 1920, patterned after similar tombs created in France and Great Britain to commemorate their casualties in World War I, the United States Congress adopted legislation for the interment of one unknown American soldier at a special tomb to be built in Arlington National Cemetery. Officially, it was “to bring home the body of an unknown American warrior who in himself represents no section, creed, or race in the late war and who typifies, moreover, the soul of America and the supreme sacrifice of her heroic dead.”

Dedicated on November 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was originally the final resting place for one unidentified soldier killed in action in World War I. Decades later, the unknown remains from soldiers killed in the line of duty from WWII and Korea were added in 1958 and one from Viet Nam in 1984. The Cemetery is also the final resting place of 2,111 unknown Union and Confederate soldiers killed during the Civil War.

According to the Cemetery’s record of the Tomb dedication, “the Unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and carried in a procession through Washington, D.C. and across the Potomac River. A state funeral ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery and the Unknown was interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Warren G. Harding officiated at the ceremony and placed the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration, on the casket. Numerous foreign dignitaries presented their nations’ highest awards, as well.”

To prevent potential disrespect, civilian sentinels were initially assigned to guard the Tomb. In 1937 “The Old Guard” of the famed Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment assumed duties of guarding the Tomb, and they have stood watch 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – regardless of weather – since then.

Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are among our nation’s most visited sites. No doubt, people are drawn to the dedication of the men and women who guard the Tomb. There is a rigorous candidate selection process and Guards undergo intensive and very strict personal training.

With great care and precision, each and every element of the Guard’s routine has meaning. The Old Guard’s training manual directs, “The Guard marches 21 steps down the black mat behind the Tomb, turns and faces east for 21 seconds, turns and faces north for 21 seconds, and then takes 21 steps down the mat. Next, the Guard executes a sharp “shoulder-arms” movement to place his/her weapon on the shoulder closest to the visitors, signifying that he or she stands between the Tomb and any possible threat. The number 21 symbolizes the highest symbolic military honor that can be bestowed: the 21-gun salute.”

The sacred ground of Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place to many people who served our country, including relatives and friends of mine. Former Secretary of the Navy Jim Webb notes in his book “Born Fighting,” that West Virginia had the highest death rate among all states in the Viet Nam conflict.

Military families understand the sacrifice and risks involved in military service. The Centennial Celebration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is an opportunity for our country to honor that sacrifice and service, and to unite in our resolve to defend the Constitutional Republic that is the United States of America.

To honor our Veterans, I will be speaking in Clarksburg, Parkersburg and Wheeling on November 11th.

By Mac Warner

WV Secretary of State

End of Op-Ed Submission

Photo Credit: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery May 6, 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Reese Brown)

NOTE: Secretary Warner will be speaking at three separate events to help celebrate this year’s Veteran’s Day. Below is a list of those events which are open to the public and to the media.

11:00am: Clarksburg, WV

Hosted by VFW Post 573

Event Held at Jackson Square on West Pike Street

2:00pm: Parkersburg, WV

Hosted by Sunset Memory Gardens

Veterans Day Commemoration

1934 DuPont Road, Parkersburg

5:30pm: Wheeling, WV

Hosted by the Ohio Co. Republican Executive Committee

Metropolitan Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall

3401 Chaplin Street, Wheeling

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

In 1921, the first soldier of the Tomb of the Unknowns was laid to rest. The memorial was caught on film.

It was cold and raining that afternoon, and officials had spread sand on the gangway so the sailors carrying the precious casket off the ship wouldn’t slip. On the dock at the Washington Navy Yard, VIPs stood at attention, awaiting the return of America’s unknown soldier. The USS Olympia, which had carried the body from France, rang out eight bells — a traditional salute to the fallen.
MILITARY
KULR8

Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard memorializes Chief at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Exactly 100 years ago today, Chief Plenty Coups attended the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He was the first representative for Native Americans at the tomb. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be part of something like this; it's a memory I'll cherish personally forever,” Jerome Hugs, a member of the Chief Plenty Coup Honor Guard, said.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
SignalsAZ

This Day In History, November 11th, 2021 – “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”

It was just 100 years ago today, November 11, 1921, when President Warren G. Harding led a ceremony to honor the Unknown Soldier from the Great War, and to finally lay his bones to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. During the War, Americans managed to turn back the German onslaught and win the war, but it came at a price, with thousands of dead, and an economy that bit off more than it could chew, which would lead to the depression.
POLITICS
Gazette

Crowds gather for centennial anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

For the first time in decades, the public was welcomed to pay their respects up close. The cemetery had thousands of flowers available for visitors. Even with the long lines, thousands of people came from around the country. Original Location: Crowds gather for centennial anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army National Guard#Tombs#Casualties#American#Confederate#3rd Infantry Regiment
Daily Montanan

An unknown soldier: Man leaves little evidence of his heroics on the battlefield

In a little house that looks more like a hovel, Franklin Delano Roton passed away in January. The tiny house in Billings is small, even by the standards of the modest neighborhood that surrounds it. After a diligent search by the local funeral home, the body was turned over to the county – the normal […] The post An unknown soldier: Man leaves little evidence of his heroics on the battlefield appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
thefocus.news

What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
FESTIVAL
thelickingnews.com

One Veteran’s story

Everyone has a story, and so in honor of Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, four of our Vietnam Veterans have willingly shared their military service stories. They almost “tag teamed” in their service in Vietnam, beginning in 1965 through 1971. Harry Brevoort’s story, as told to Christy Porter, Managing Editor. Harry...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

‘Thrill Of My Life’: WWII Colorado Veteran Don ‘Whip’ Whipple Witnessed Flag Raising On Iwo Jima

(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
COLORADO STATE
WWLP

DoD: Women in active duty force increased in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hillsboro News-Times

Cornelius veteran served on high alert

Dave Hill spent 20 years in the U.S. Army during the Cold War era, including time in West Germany.Stationed in West Germany at the height of the Cold War, U.S. Army veteran Dave Hill said there were a lot of sleepless nights amid constant fear of impending war. But he says one night stood out in particular: the day former President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. "The Army just assumed it was Russia who had shot him," said Hill, who was an infantry soldier with an air defense artillery unit that oversaw nuclear-capable missiles at the time. "It was...
CORNELIUS, OR
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy