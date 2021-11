an Italian digital banking platform, has raised €2 Million in seed funding according to a note from the firm. Banca Sella was the lead investor in the funding round. Tot is a new banking platform that aims to update the administrative and financial management for professionals, freelancers, and microenterprises with up to 10 employees. Tot says it will allow them to easily monitor and manage their expenditure, collection, and earnings, along with the timetable to set aside provisions for taxes, and much more.

