Workers wield the bargaining power in return-to-office plans

By Suzannah Cavanaugh
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs return-to-work plans gather more steam, a survey of building managers and commercial real estate advisors found firms are largely deferring to their employees to determine what shape office life will take. There’s one facet of the office’s future where workers are getting the most wiggle room: their schedules....

Sentinel & Enterprise

A chance for more worker power

Workers across the country are unsatisfied with their subpar employment arrangements and many feel empowered to do something about it. While some are quitting their jobs, others are using collective power to create lasting change. Last month, which came to be known as “Striketober,” workers across the country joined picket lines and threatened to walk off the job in response to stagnant wages, long hours and poor working conditions.
LABOR ISSUES
#Bargaining Power#Commercial Real Estate#Labor Market
NY1

New survey finds low full-time return rates for Manhattan office workers

NEW YORK — Only 13% of Manhattan’s office workers are expected to return to their workplaces full-time by the end of January, the results of a new survey show. A survey conducted by the Partnership for New York City between Oct. 19 and Oct. 29 found that only 8% of Manhattan’s office workers had transitioned back to full-time, in-person work as of late last month, the nonprofit said in a press release Wednesday.
MANHATTAN, NY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Power station workers protest vaccine mandate

WHEATLAND – Protesters gathered at Basin Electric’s Laramie River Station last Friday in opposition to COVID vaccine mandates. Approximately 85 vaccine mandate opponents, including some workers at the power plant, called out to cars driving by and held up signs voicing their displeasure. Workers at the power plant recently found...
WHEATLAND, WY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Only 28% of New York Office Workers Are Back in the Office

Only 28% of Manhattan office workers are back at their desks and fewer than half will be back by January, according to a new survey. Employers expect that 49% of office workers will return on an average weekday by January, according to a survey of 188 big employers in Manhattan by the Partnership for New York City.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

The office return — Challenges vs. opportunities

What a difference a month makes. Following the U.S. administration’s vaccine and testing mandates for businesses, many companies are doubling-down on the return to office (RTO), with our data showing desk bookings up 15% in September versus August. Finally, employees can return to the office, collaborate with colleagues in person, commute in rush hour traffic every day and pay too much for a deli sandwich at lunch. Wait, what’s wrong with this picture?
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

Hearst's magazine workers protest mandatory return-to-office through the National Labor Relations Board

NEW YORK — After more than a year of working remotely through the COVID-19 pandemic, staffers at Hearst's magazines are fighting back against a mandatory return to office. Workers at the magazine-publishing division of Hearst -- which runs outlets including Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Men's Health -- have filed an unfair labor practices charge against their employer with the National Labor Relations Board via their union, the Writer's Guild of America East.
LABOR ISSUES
wisfarmer.com

Feedlot operators gain some bargaining power

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Governor Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
AGRICULTURE
mibiz.com

Restaurant and bar owners navigate a labor pool in which workers now hold the bargaining power

Kevin Farhat has a fully staffed Garage Bar & Grill near downtown Grand Rapids, and he’s hired about 30 more people to work at a new location opening soon in Ada. The owner of both locations, Farhat pays his staff at least $15 an hour. Employees were getting paid $20 to $25 an hour last year thanks to a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, he said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BC Heights

The Pandemic is Helping Workers Recognize Their Power

Across the United States, workers have been exercising their power and calling for strikes over wages and working conditions. So far in 2021, 176 strikes have been called, and October in particular has seen a flurry of labor activism, causing #Striketober to trend for weeks. More than 25,000 workers went on strike in October alone, with John Deere and Kellogg’s factory workers making headlines, and smaller actions among nurses, distillery workers, graduate students, and coal miners have additionally been popping up around the country. This figure does not account for the hundreds of thousands of workers that were given concessions to bring them back from the brink of a strike—for example, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents 60,000 film and television production employees, narrowly averted a strike when it reached a contract that adequately addressed its demands. Additionally, many non-unionized workplaces, such as Amazon and Starbucks, have been seeing new efforts to unionize. This feels like a defining moment in labor relations, and is worthy of celebration and careful attention.
LABOR ISSUES
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Five Battles to Watch as Workers Return to the Office

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced businesses to abruptly transition to remote work. But for most employers, the return to the office is turning out to be a slower, more complicated process. That process won’t get any easier in 2022, as lawmakers, regulators, employers, and workers go to battle over vaccine requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Drum

Most workers in Singapore say flexibility crucial when returning to the office

More than eight in 10 workers in Singapore who are returning to the office have said that flexible work arrangements are important to them. At the same time, over three-quarters of business leaders say they recognize that providing greater flexibility to their employees is key to positively impacting company culture, according to a new study by LinkedIn.
ECONOMY

