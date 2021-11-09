CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sweet moment Jacinda Ardern is interrupted by her daughter during live Covid update

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSRRZ_0cr9XLZa00

Jacinda Ardern’s live Covid-19 update didn’t exactly go to plan after her daughter adorably gatecrashed her video - proving that even the New Zealand prime minister struggles with bedtime.

The incident took place while Ardern was using Facebook Live from home to provide an update on cabinet changes amid the easing of the Delta outbreak in the country. Easing will begin in Auckland from Wednesday while, in the coming weeks, lockdown restrictions are set to be phase out.

But the briefing was quickly derailed when, a few minutes into her live video, Ardern’s three-year-old daughter Neve could be heard calling “Mummy.”

“You’re meant to be in bed darling,” Ardern tells her as she looks to the left off her screen.

“It’s bedtime darling, pop back to bed, I’ll come and see you in a second,” she added. “I’ll come and see you in a minute, OK? Nanny will take you down to bed.”

Neve is then taken to bed by her grandmother - Ardern’s mum.

After the unplanned interruption, Ardern apologised to viewers.

“Sorry everyone, I thought ‘here’s a moment, I’ll do a Facebook Live, we’re nice and safe,” she said

“Does anyone else have kids who escape three or four times after bedtime? Thankfully, my mum’s here.”

But just when Ardern thought she was in the clear, Neve returned to interrupt her mum for a second time to ask what the delay was in wishing her goodnight.

“I’m sorry darling, it is taking so long, okay,” Ardern responded.

After the two interruptions, the prime minister decided to wrap the brief up, telling viewers she hopes to do a “extended, uninterrupted version” within the next few days.

“I’m sorry everyone, I’m just going to pop Neve back to bed because this is way past her bedtime,” Ardern explained.

Ardern welcomed her daughter Neve Te Aroha in June 2018 with her partner of eight years Clarke Gayford. She is only the second female leader to give birth while in office - the first being Benazir Bhutto back in 1990.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern says major anti-vax protests ‘not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders’

Thousands of people gathered in New Zealand’s capital Wellington on Tuesday to protest against the government’s Covid-19 mandates but prime minister Jacinda Ardern said they did not represent the majority of the island nation.Ms Ardern was responding to the chaotic scenes outside the two entrances leading to New Zealand’s parliament building, which have been rocked by protests from unmasked anti-vaxxers who marched to the area from central Wellington.They carried placards with words and phrases such as “freedom” and “Kiwis are not lab rats.” The protesters sought a rollback of the country’s compulsory vaccine mandate and a removal of Covid-19...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern shuts down press conference after being heckled by anti-vaxxers posing as journalists

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was forced to abruptly end a press conference on Tuesday after being heckled by at least two people who appeared to be anti-vaxxers.Ms Ardern was answering questions from reporters about vaccines when she was heckled by a female member in the public and an unidentified man who claimed to be a journalist. A video of the incident has been widely shared on the internet.The woman, who was present with a child on her lap, kept singing and chanting slogans during the press conference. When intercepted by the police, she said she was not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benazir Bhutto
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Clarke Gayford
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Deaf father shares ‘amazing’ moment toddler daughter tried ‘interpreting’ for him for first time

A father who is deaf has shared the heartwarming moment his toddler daughter “interpreted” for him for the first time.Zach, who goes by the username @oursignedworld on social media, recently shared the encounter with his hearing daughter Madison on TikTok, with the video showing the moment that the one-year-old used sign language to communicate to him that a baby was crying in a store.“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me,” Zach captioned the video.In the clip, Zach and Madison, who is holding dish sponges, are walking in a store...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interrupt
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
B102.7

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

118K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy