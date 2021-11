Nikola Jokic is not a small dude, and when you tick him off, you might just get leveled. Not saying it’s right or wrong – just saying that’s what might happen. So it was last night for the Miami Heat’s Markieff Morris late in the 4th against the Denver Nuggets. After Morris made contact with Jokic coming up the floor (more on that in a moment), Jokic hauled off and blindsided Morris to the deck. Things got HOT:

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO