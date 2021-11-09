CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Texas Tech football player’s daughter one of eight people killed at the Travis Scott concert

By Damond Talbot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the eight people that died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival had a Texas Tech connection. This past week’s concert tragedy at Travis Scott was tragic. One of the eight people killed was the daughter of former Texas Tech football standout Brian Dubiski. Dubiski was a football player...

