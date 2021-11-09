Former Texas Tech football player’s daughter one of eight people killed at the Travis Scott concert

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds others injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.The surge happened around 9pm Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Pena said. Over 300 people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.Some 50,000 people were in attendance when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set shortly after 9pm local time on Friday evening, police said.Livestreamed footage of the event showed the rapper pausing his performance as an ambulance arrived at the venue, NRG Park.Follow latest updates below: Read More Astroworld Festival: Eight dead after crowd surge during Travis Scott gig in Texas

