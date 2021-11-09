CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire in hospital in central India kills four babies; investigation underway

By Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQN9k_0cr9Wd1500
In this picture taken on December 14, 2018, Indian tourists take pictures at Orchha Fort complex in Orchha, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo by Noemi Cassanelli / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOEMI CASSANELLI/AFP/Getty Images) Noemi Cassanelli, AFP/Getty Images

Four newborns died in a fire in a government hospital in central India, according to local officials .

The other 36 newborns at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh state, survived and were moved to another unit by medical staff, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang tweeted .

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, tweeted late Monday night, "This is heartbreaking. My deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. The entire state is with them in this hour of grief."

He added the victims' families will be compensated about $5,412 for their loss.

Who was Dr. Kamal Ranadive?: Google Doodle honors Indian biologist

Diwali celebrations: What to know about Diwali, India's biggest festival, and how its celebrated

Chouhan said an investigation into the cause  was underway. He also thanked the workers there who prevented further deaths.

"With everyone's efforts, we were able to save the lives of many young people," Chouhan tweeted.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fire in hospital in central India kills four babies; investigation underway

Comments / 4

Related
UPI News

Hospital fire in India kills at least 11 in COVID-19 ICU

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A fire in a hospital in India on Saturday killed at least 11 people in its COVID-19 intensive care unit. The fire broke out at 11 a.m. on the ground floor of the hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, where 17 patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ICU, including 15 on ventilator or oxygen support, the Hindustan Times reported. The ICU was set up about 18 months ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

NEW DELHI — (AP) — A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said. An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bhopal hospital fire: Four newborns die in neonatal unit

At least four newborns died when a fire broke out in the neonatal ward of a hospital in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Firefighters were able to save 36 babies from the Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night. Disturbing visuals show parents trying to rush...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Four Infants Burn to Death in Hospital Fire in India

Four of 40 newborns in a neonatal care unit in the Kamala Nehru Children’s Hospital in the Indian city of Bhopal have died after a fire broke out late Monday. The surviving 36 babies are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Authorities suspect a short circuit may have started the blaze. Parents have accused hospital staff of fleeing the scene rather than saving their children. An investigation into both the cause of the blaze and the conduct of the staff is underway. The fire is the latest hospital tragedy to strike in India. Each family will be awarded around $5,500 in damages. On Saturday, 11 COVID patients died after a fire ripped through a COVID ward in a hospital in Maharashra.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Person
Kamal Ranadive
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central India#Madhya Pradesh#Indian People#Government Of India#Kamla Nehru Hospital#Medical Education#Google Doodle
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thefreepress.ca

105 containers that fell from cargo ship near B.C. believed to have sunk: coast guard

The Canadian Coast Guard says it believes that many, if not all, of the 105 missing containers that fell into the sea from a cargo ship off Victoria in late October have sunk. The containers were tossed from the MV Zim Kingston during a storm near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait around the same time a fire broke out on the vessel.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
WUSA9

Maryland brothers drown in Puerto Rico celebrating their birthdays

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County family is mourning the loss of two brothers after a horrific accident on vacation. Ryan Fortune, 46, and Rawle Fortune, 40, drowned in Puerto Rico on a trip to celebrate their upcoming birthdays, according to their father, Arnold Fortune. WUSA9 contacted the Puerto Rico Police Department to confirm cause of death, but has yet to receive a response.
MARYLAND STATE
natureworldnews.com

57-Year-Old Man Killed by 14ft Great White Shark While Swimming in Australia

A 57-year-old British father named Paul Millachip was killed by a humongous great white shark in Australia while snorkeling off from a beachfront where his spouse and kids gathered. Great White Shark Killed Yet Another Victim. A 14-foot-long monster appeared out of nowhere as Mr. Paul Millachip, went swimming at...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

2 Arrested After Bodies of 2 Missing Girls Found in Backyard

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — The discovery of the bodies of two young girls missing for years and buried in the backyard of a Pennsylvania home has led to the arrest of two women. Authorities identified the bodies of 6-year-old Nicole Snyder and 4-year-old Jasmine Snyder on Monday. Authorities say...
COGAN STATION, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

299K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy