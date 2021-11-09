Fire in hospital in central India kills four babies; investigation underway

In this picture taken on December 14, 2018, Indian tourists take pictures at Orchha Fort complex in Orchha, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo by Noemi Cassanelli / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOEMI CASSANELLI/AFP/Getty Images) Noemi Cassanelli, AFP/Getty Images

Four newborns died in a fire in a government hospital in central India, according to local officials .

The other 36 newborns at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh state, survived and were moved to another unit by medical staff, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang tweeted .

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, tweeted late Monday night, "This is heartbreaking. My deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. The entire state is with them in this hour of grief."

He added the victims' families will be compensated about $5,412 for their loss.

Chouhan said an investigation into the cause was underway. He also thanked the workers there who prevented further deaths.

"With everyone's efforts, we were able to save the lives of many young people," Chouhan tweeted.

