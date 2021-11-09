CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK's Sharma says COP26 progress being made, still mountain to climb

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDett_0cr9WaMu00

GLASGOW (Reuters) - British COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Tuesday negotiators at the United Nations’ climate summit were making progress but there was still a mountain to climb to reach agreement.

Sharma told a news conference that COP26 officials would publish the first draft of the so-called cover decision, which will set out how nations will try to keep alive the Paris goal of capping global temperatures at 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK's Johnson says "the whole thing" fails on climate if COP26 flops

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday global efforts to tackle climate change, which go back decades, would fail if the United Nations negotiations in Glasgow were not successful. "The countries most responsible for historic and present-day emissions are not yet doing their fair...
ENVIRONMENT
whbl.com

Chances of COP26 success about 6/10, UK PM Johnson says

ROME (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he estimated the chances of a successful outcome to the United Nations COP26 climate change summit at about six out of 10. Britain hopes the summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31, will adopt plans to help move...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
Reuters

Draghi says G20 a success, made progress on climate goals

ROME (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies made important progress towards tackling the growing threat of global warming, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Sunday, hailing the two-day summit a success. Draghi, acting president of the G20, told reporters that for the first time all...
ENVIRONMENT
WDEZ 101.9 FM

UK PM Johnson: COP26 has made some progress, but be wary of false hope

GLASGOW (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was important to guard against false hope at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, but some progress had been made during the opening days. “We must take care to guard against false hope and not to think in any...
U.K.
YourErie

China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Mountain#Paris#British#The United Nations#Cop26
Telegraph

British trawler still being held in France despite UK minister's 'release' claim

A British scallop dredger seized by France is still being held at the port of Le Havre despite a Cabinet minister claiming the vessel had been released by French authorities. Post-Brexit bickering over fishing licences culminated last Wednesday in France seizing the British dredger, the Cornelis Gert Jan, in French waters.
ECONOMY
newschain

Climate pledges must be delivered on, says Cop26 president Alok Sharma

Countries must deliver on the commitments they made last week at the Cop26 talks, conference president Alok Sharma has said as the business end of the negotiations loom. The UN climate talks are entering their second week with ministers arriving for the political stage of the negotiations, while Monday also sees a focus on support for poorer countries to cope with climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
ktwb.com

‘A mountain to climb’ – what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Tuesday, Nov. 9:. COP PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA. “We are making progress at COP26 but we...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

UK's Sharma calls for speedy work at COP26 so summit can end on Friday

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s COP26 President Alok Sharma called on negotiators on Wednesday to accelerate work to find agreement at the United Nations climate summit, saying he still planned to close the meeting on Friday. Speaking at a session on a draft political decision to conclude the COP26...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Negotiators face ‘monumental challenge’ as summit running out of time, says Sharma

Negotiators at the climate change summit in Glasgow face a “monumental challenge” to deliver a credible deal in the few days left to them, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned.Officials are still hopeful that an agreed text will be produced by the scheduled end of the summit on Friday afternoon, though many delegates think that the summit will spill over into the weekend as wrangling intensifies on crucial details.There are fears that the crucial reference in Wednesday’s draft agreement  - unprecedented in a UN climate document - to phasing out coal and ending subsidies for fossil fuels is unlikely to...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

COP26: what the draft agreement says - and why it's being criticised

Having led the delegates at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to believe that the first draft of the final agreement would be published at midnight Tuesday, the UK presidency will not have made many friends by delaying it till 6am Wednesday morning. There will have been plenty of negotiators - not to mention journalists - who will have needlessly waited up all night.
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

COP26 news: Real progress made but more emissions cuts are needed

Here we are at the end of the line – sort of. Today is notionally the last day of the COP26 climate summit, but it now seems almost inevitable that the talks will run into extra time. So while this is the final daily update, the conclusions are necessarily provisional. We’ll have more, conclusive analysis next week when the summit is really, truly over.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Alok Sharma claims he is known as ‘no drama Sharma’

Cop26 president Alok Sharma claimed that people sometimes describe him as “no drama Sharma” in one of the more cringey moments of the summit thus far. The Tory minister made the claim on Thursday (11 November) while answering a question about whether he was trying to stir up some drama in order to move the negotiations along, and seemed to be channeling his inner Barack Obama.
WORLD
The Guardian

Cop26: the final day – have we made any progress on saving the planet?

The Science Weekly podcast is in Glasgow, where we are bringing listeners daily episodes from Cop26. Each morning you will hear from one of the Guardian’s award-winning environment team. Today, Science Weekly host Madeleine Finlay talks to the Guardian’s environment correspondent, Fiona Harvey, and environment editor, Damian Carrington, on how the final hours of Cop26 negotiations are going.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Last-minute wrangles threaten to derail climate change summit

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has vowed to bring the Cop26 climate change summit to an end in Glasgow today as last-minute wrangling threatened to derail a proposed deal.With the United Nations gathering already overrunning its two-week schedule, differences remained over the phase-out of fossil fuels, an accelerated timetable for new emission reduction plans and assistance for vulnerable low-lying states.The UK cabinet minister accepted that the draft agreement currently on the table would not satisfy all countries, but insisted that it represents “a package that really moves things forward for everyone”.The 197 countries meeting at the United Nations conference...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy