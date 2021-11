The Onondaga County Legislature on Friday voted 9-8 to approve new boundaries for the districts they will represent for the next decade. The maps were approved over the objections of Democrats who asked for another 30 days to consider public comments made in recent weeks. Six Democrats were joined by two Republicans in their opposition. Republican Legislators James Rowley, of Liverpool, and Ken Bush, of Jordan, voted no.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO