CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene after a vehicle struck a utility pole Tuesday morning in Conway.

Crews were sent to the area of Fourth Avenue and Sycamore Street for calls of a vehicle versus utility pole, according to Conway police.

The northbound lane of traffic is closed at this time. You are asked to use an alternate route while crews work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.