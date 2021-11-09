Topeka schools moving forward with substitutes, making efforts to mitigate coronavirus

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka Public Schools, appeared on KSNT Tuesday morning to address some of the obstacles facing schools in the Capital City including nutrition, COVID mitigation, and staffing.

“If you’re a substitute in the Topeka Public Schools, in addition to us paying one of the highest daily salaries of $130.00 a day, you also can earn up to $2,000. That’s just premium pay,”

Substitute teacher shortages are causing staffing headaches in Topeka schools , like much of the nation. Currently, the district has long-term substitutes covering 20 full-time teaching positions. The district has struggled to find full-time teachers since college students were sent home at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Nobody gets into this just for the money, they get into it because they love children,” Dr. Anderson said.

Schools are offering mitigation efforts, like vaccination clinics to keep children and teachers safe.

Anderson said this is the time of year they see a need, and the schools are trying to help by distributing food.

A mobile food pantry will be held at Jardine Middle School this weekend in conjunction with a vaccine clinic. The Harvesters Community food Network will hold a drive-thru pick-up on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“It’s so important to know what schools need to serve people well, you can not serve needs you do not know,” Anderson said.

