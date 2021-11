Hundreds of the households who use a food bank in Shrewsbury have one or more children in the home, a new report has revealed. In its annual report, foodbank PLUS, which is part of Barnabas Community Projects, of Shrewsbury, reveals vivid accounts of why clients needed to turn to the charity in times of ‘desperate need' - from individuals expressing grateful thanks to Barnabas Community Projects, to experiences where mothers of children have been forced to move home and seek refuge due to domestic abuse.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 8 HOURS AGO