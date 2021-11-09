Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young kids

In a TikTok video that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Dr. Carrie Madej outlined the ingredients for a bath she said will “detox the vaxx” for people who have given into Covid-19 vaccine mandates. The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached...
(Reuters) -Britain’s GSK and partner Vir said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 drug was shown in a trial to work as well when given as a shot in the arm awhen administered via the standard infusion, potentially offering more convenience. GSK said it would now speak to global regulators, including...
(Reuters) – Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also pledged to work together to address climate and environmental challenges, they said...
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Death rates from COVID-19 infections are much higher in patients with diabetes in Africa, where the number of people with diabetes is growing rapidly, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. A WHO analysis of data from 13 African countries found a 10.2% case fatality rate in...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian government on Friday published a draft proposal to require QR codes as proof of immunity to COVID-19 from air and railway travellers up to June 1. The government will decide later on the date when the rule would be implemented, transport minister Vitaly Savelyev said...
More than three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements for a variety of health goals. That's over 170 million people, according to a recent survey. With that in mind, the latest news about a recall of dietary supplements potentially affects a large number of people in multiple states across the U.S. Here's what you need to know about the recall of six supplements, where they came from, and what to do if you have any of them at home.
Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan's non-nuclear position. While legal,...
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - It would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to join the United States should Washington take action to defend Taiwan, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States and its allies would take unspecified...
When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
Neil Astles, a 59-year-old lawyer died after suffering from bad headaches and nausea after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. He received the first dose of the vaccine on March 15 but began suffering from a “thunderclap headache” 11 days later. He started vomiting on April 2 and died two days later of cerebral thrombosis.
On Tuesday, an Oklahoma court overturned a ruling in a case against Johnson & Johnson for liability in the opioid crisis, and on Wednesday a North Carolina judge put a pause on the thousands of lawsuits accusing the company's baby powder product of containing cancer-causing asbestos. Elizabeth Burch, a professor at the University of Georgia school of law, joined Cheddar to break down the legal results that the pharmaceutical giant had long been hoping to get.
Regulators are facing demands to investigate hidden commissions paid to freeholders of flats after homeowners saw their buildings insurance premiums hiked by 400 per cent.The dramatic rise in insurance costs rubs “salt in sore wounds” for hundreds of thousands of residents trapped in potentially unsafe homes that they can’t sell due to fire safety defects discovered in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the Liberal Democrats have said.The party, along with campaign group the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership (LKP), is calling on the competition watchdog to step in to ban commission paid by insurance firms to freeholders and managing agents...
Moscow - Evan Neumann, whose participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted List, has accused American authorities of going "back to the Middle Ages" and abandoning the rule of law in their handling of ex-President Donald Trump's supporters. Neumann fled...
