The case of Facebook’s puzzling podcast data

So when you look in the mirror what do you see? I guess it depends on the time of day or maybe what you did last night or simply how you’re feeling. Well your face contains a finger print that more and more groups are using to identify you. With all the surveillance cameras there are in the world now, how many copies of your mug are out there on file? Facial recognition is the finger print of the future. Airlines, merchants, even companies tracking employees are using it and it ain’t’ goin nowhere, so it’s interesting that Facebook, who have been under fire for a number of things recently, has decided to eliminate it’s facial recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people. A billion people! Does that blow your mind that first they had all this personal info and that now they’re gonna dump it.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO