NFL

Utah Boy, 10, Credits Tom Brady for Helping Him Through Brain Cancer Treatments: 'My Hero'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne 10-year-old Tom Brady super-fan from Utah credits the NFL star for lifting his spirits throughout treatments for brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in February. Noah Reeb's mother Jacque shared a "special" video on Instagram earlier this year sent to them by Brady, 44, in which...

