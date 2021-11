It is possible to roll back to Windows 10 after Microsoft has updated your PC to Windows 11, but you only have 10 days to do it. After that it gets more complicated. Assuming your PC meets the hefty prerequisites for hardware, Microsoft will be upgrading the current Windows 10 to Windows 11 in your near future. The new operating system may work well for you, cause no compatibility problems and be worth keeping around. If that is true, congratulations and enjoy.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO