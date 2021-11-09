5 festive cocktails to sip throughout the holiday season

This article is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

With the holiday season fast approaching, many will be looking forward to raising a glass with some festive libations.

Whether planning a big holiday party, an intimate gathering with close friends and family, or simply enjoying a delicious beverage while getting cozy on the couch, the perfect seasonal cocktail can be one more thing that helps spread the joy.

So as you get ready to eat, drink and be merry, here are five fun and festive holiday cocktails to make sure your cup is overflowing with cheer.

Photo credit Tito's Handmade Vodka

<a href="https://www.titosvodka.com/recipes/vodka-drinks/titos-toddy/">Tito's Toddy</a>

If the weather outside is frightful, then get warm with a Tito’s Toddy.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

4 oz earl grey tea, hot

1/4 oz lemon juice

1 dollop of honey

1 lemon slice, garnish

Brew tea to your liking. Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, honey, and lemon juice. Stir and garnish with a lemon slice. Serve warm. Cheers!

Photo credit Getty Images

Pomegranate Margarita

A winter take on the classic margarita will kick your holiday party into high gear. And this pomegranate margarita from The Pioneer Woman is guaranteed to raise spirits.

Ingredients:

1/4 c. salt

1/2 c. pomegranate juice

3 oz tequila

1 oz triple sec

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz maple syrup

Lime slices and pomegranate seeds, to garnish

Mix ice, pomegranate juice, tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and maple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake for 10-20 seconds to chill thoroughly, then pour the concoction into two glasses filled with ice. For garnish, add a slice of lime and pomegranate seeds. Salud!

Photo credit Tito's Handmade Vodka

<a href="https://www.titosvodka.com/recipes/vodka-drinks/titos-merry-mule/">Tito’s Merry Mule</a>

Vodka cranberry or a Mule? Why choose, when you can have both in one!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz cranberry juice

2 dashes of orange bitter

Add all ingredients into a glass or mug of ice. Stir and garnish with a lime slice. Bottoms up!

Photo credit Getty Images

Spiced Rum Apple Cider<br /><br />

Whether gathered around a fireplace or under a warm blanket, this cocktail brings all the toasty vibes.

2 oz spiced rum

1/2 cup spiced apple cider

1/2 cup hard apple cider

1/2 oz cinnamon schnapps

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Fill a glass with ice. Add the spiced rum, cinnamon schnapps, and the spiced apple cider. Stir and top off with hard apple cider. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, then sip and smile!

Photo credit Tito's Handmade Vodka

<a href="https://www.titosvodka.com/recipes/vodka-drinks/titos-tropical-holiday-punch/">Tito’s Tropical Holiday Punch</a>

Turn your holiday gathering into a beachy destination getaway without the hassle of airports and jet lag.

Ingredients:

750 mL Tito's Handmade Vodka

750 mL sparkling wine

32 oz cranberry juice

8 oz pineapple juice

8 oz water, optional

4 oz lime juice

Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Garnish with cranberries and lime slices, if desired. Enjoy!

