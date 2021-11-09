CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Scanner Pro for iOS adds new AI Smart Categories feature for automatic organization

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIZ2o_0cr9Toph00

Readdle is out with a slick update today for its Scanner Pro app for iPhone and iPad. With the new release, Scanner Pro gets Smart Categories that automatically label and sort your scans.

Readdle made the Scanner Pro iOS update available today along with detailing the specifics in a blog post:

Scanner Pro’s latest update adds a Smart Categories feature that automatically sorts & labels your documents by category, such as Bills, Invoices, Books, Magazines, etc. This makes it easier to find the scan you’re looking for, without the need to manually organize all your documents.

There are 11 Smart Categories that Scanner Pro will automatically use as well as applying an auto label for each new scan:

  • Receipt
  • Invoice
  • Form
  • Book
  • ID Card
  • Business Card
  • Passport
  • Magazine
  • Music Sheet
  • Note
  • Other

Scanner Pro for iPhone and iPad is a free download from the App Store with a $19.99/year option to unlock all of the app’s features (free 7-day trial available too).

Readdle also notes the new Smart Categories will lead to more great features down the road:

The work that we’ve put into building Smart Categories lays the foundation for tons of exciting new features & possibilities to come in Scanner Pro. Imagine no longer needing to manually name your documents because Scanner Pro automatically named them based on the category label. Imagine if Scanner Pro smartly suggested useful info that is automatically extracted from the document based on its category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xcss_0cr9Toph00

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps

Modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity. Whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated. Not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Ios App#Ios#Scanner Pro#The App Store#Smart Categories
9to5Mac

Jamf announces new content-filtering solution to secure Apple device usage in the classroom

At the 2021 JNUC conference, JAMF has taken the wraps off some new solutions to make Apple devices easier to manage and use in the classroom. Jamf works with thousands of schools worldwide to make better use of Apple technology in the classroom and at home. The company has announced three new features aimed to continue with its mission of empowering student learning.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
iPad
9to5Mac

AirDrop IRL: Audio captures moment when pilot drops iPhone on the runway (and it still works)

Over the years, we’ve seen a number of stories about iPhones surviving time spent at the bottom of lakes, and sometimes even rescued from a canal using MagSafe. A new story this week features a humorous interaction between air traffic control agents at Orlando Executive Airport when it’s revealed that a pilot dropped their iPhone on the runway during takeoff.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple execs talk new MacBook Pro, end of the Touch Bar, and offer advice to Google in new interview

With the Apple Silicon transition in full swing following this week’s announcement of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple executives say there is still a lot more to look forward to. In a new interview with Wired, Apple’s Johnny Srouji, John Ternus, and Greg Joswiak talked in-depth about the new MacBook Pros, what the company learned from the 2016 MacBook Pro refresh, and more.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Comment: iPad mini 6 is great, but it needs software optimizations

It’s been a month since Apple introduced iPad mini 6, which brought a massive redesign to the smaller version of the iPad. I’ve been using the new iPad mini for a few days, but I already love this product. However, there are a few things that annoy me — and I’m not talking about the jelly scrolling effect, which honestly I can barely notice — but about the lack of software optimizations.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Build your own town with Townscaper for iPhone, iPad, and M1 Macs

Indie developer Raw Fury just released Townscaper, a beautiful game for iPhone and iPad users. The challenge here is to build a town in your own way. With no goal and no gameplay, Townscaper lets you build quaint island towns with curvy streets. It’s possible to build small hamlets, soaring cathedrals, canal networks, or sky cities on stilts block by block.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Google Drive for desktop updated with full Apple M1 Mac support

“Drive for desktop” is Google’s unified cloud backup application for consumer and business users after years of maintaining two separate clients. Google Drive for desktop has now been updated with full support for Mac laptops and desktops with Apple’s M1 chip. At the start of this year, the previous consumer...
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Apple exec explains the creation of its Shot on iPhone campaign

One of the most important campaigns for the iPhone is “Shot on iPhone.” It started in 2014, and in a new interview with Adweek, Apple VP Tor Myhren explained how the company created it. Envisioned from the start for outdoor placement, “Shot on iPhone” was “a ridiculously simple idea,” Myhren...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 15.2 beta features redesigned Notification Summary

Following the release of iOS 15.1 earlier this week, Apple today released the first developer beta of iOS 15.2 — which comes with some privacy-related changes. However, the update also features a redesigned Notification Summary on the iPhone and iPad lock screen. Notification Summary is one of the new features...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
948
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy