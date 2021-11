Bally’s Corporation is playing two hands in the high stakes game to win a Chicago casino, and the East Coast gambling company says it doesn’t care which one wins. Either one of their bids — among five submitted to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s last month — would wake up one of the “economic sleeping giants” they are eying as potential sites, executives from the Rhode Island-based company said this week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO