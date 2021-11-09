CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A collective 'mass refusal' to work in poor conditions is driving the labor shortage, according to a labor relations professor

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
 4 days ago
A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs. SrdjanPav/Getty Images
  • A "mass refusal" is driving millions to quit, according to a professor who studies labor relations.
  • Robert Bruno said employees are responding to how they've been treated during the pandemic.
  • This "collective action" is fueling the US labor shortage and could lead to better quality jobs in future, he said.

