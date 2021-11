With the last international break of 2021 scheduled alongside five fixtures, Real Madrid have a chance to make a lasting impression in November. Los Blancos open their account for the month with the visit of Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League before hosting Rayo Vallecano at home. Following the international break, Carlo Ancelotti’s charges will return to league action with away fixtures at Granada and Sheriff Tiraspol in La Liga and Champions League, respectively, before closing out on the month with a clash at home versus joint league leaders Sevilla.

