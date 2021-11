Gwinnett County firefighters responded at 9:42 a.m. to a reported business fire at 1450 Peachtree Industrial Blvd NE in Buford. Upon arrival, crews found the automotive shop fully involved, threatening an adjacent building which housed the offices for the business. Crews deployed attack lines to knock down the fire which had already spread to the attic of the office building. Once it was confirmed that all occupants were out of the building, crews moved to knockdown the fire in the automotive shop. Due to the high amount of contents within the shop, including vehicles, car parts and automotive fluids, it took crews an extended amount of time to consider the fire as “under control.”

