One of the NFL's most electric -- and unpredictable -- players of the past decade is now available. Odell Beckham Jr.'s market is about to heat up, with the Cleveland Browns reportedly planning to release the wide receiver despite owing the player up to $7.25 million in remaining salary. The Browns are working to convert some of that base salary into signing bonus money to lower the number and make him easier for teams to claim on waivers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO