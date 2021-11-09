CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.E.M’s Mike Mills & More Pay Tribute To Big Star At New York Concert

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a star-studded tribute concert to the profoundly influential rock band Big Star, Mike Mills of R.E.M., Ira Kaplan of Yo La Tengo, Chris Stamey of dB’s and many more performed in the band’s honor on Sunday, November 7. The concert was hosted in the St. Ann & and...

www.udiscovermusic.com

