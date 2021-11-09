R.E.M’s Mike Mills & More Pay Tribute To Big Star At New York Concert

"What… makes you… happy?" A24 has debuted a second official trailer for C'mon C'mon, a new film from acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills (of Thumbsucker, Beginners, 20th Century Women). It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and also played at NYFF recently. The film follows a radio journalist who embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew, forging an unexpected bond on their journey. Described by critics as a heartwarming and tender film about how hard it is to be a parent in this modern world, shot in gorgeous B&W by cinematographer Robbie Ryan. The film's small cast features Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, and Woody Norman. Arriving in select US theaters starting later in November. I can't wait to watch this, I've got a strong feeling I am going to love it. Mike Mills with tender, heartwarming filmmaking.
